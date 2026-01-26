Army Evacuates Group Of Sick Children From Gaza For Treatment

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 26 (Petra) The Jordanian Armed Forces on Monday evacuated the twenty-second group of sick children from the Gaza Strip for treatment in the Kingdom, under the "Jordanian Medical Corridor" initiative launched under royal directives.The group comprises 24 children and 36 accompanying family members. The children will receive medical care at several hospitals as part of Jordan's ongoing humanitarian and medical support for the Gaza Strip.Medical evacuations from Gaza, which began in March 2015, are carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO), in accordance with the highest medical standards.