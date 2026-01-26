Humanitarian Aid Vessel Arrives In Sudan As Part Of Joint Efforts By Qatar And Turkiye

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-01-26 02:02:49
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A humanitarian aid vessel carrying 2,428 metric tons of assistance provided by the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye has arrived in the sisterly Republic of Sudan, as part of ongoing cooperation between the Qatar Fund for Development and the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) to address urgent humanitarian needs.

The shipment which was received by Abdullah Rashid Al-Kashashi Al-Muhannadi, Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of the State of Qatar to Sudan, includes essential food supplies, clothing, shelter materials such as tents and blankets, as well as basic household items. The assistance is intended to support vulnerable communities and displaced populations affected by the conflict.

The arrival of this aid reflects the continued commitment of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye to delivering coordinated and principled humanitarian support, contributing to emergency relief efforts, and alleviating the suffering of those most affected by the crisis.

Qatar Fund for Development reiterates its dedication to supporting crisis-affected populations through timely humanitarian assistance, while working alongside partners to strengthen resilience and contribute to peace

and stability in fragile and conflict-affected contexts.

