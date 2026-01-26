Prime Minister Inaugurates First Edition Of Doha Legal Forum
HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi and HE President of the Court of Cassation and President of the Supreme Judicial Council Dr. Hassan bin Lahdan Al Hassan Al Mohannadi attended the inauguration, alongside a number of Their Excellencies ministers of justice participating in the forum, as well as several senior judges and legal scholars.
Doha Legal Forum will feature around 40 speakers, including policymakers, experts, and legal scholars, in addition to three roundtables on the sidelines of the forum with the participation of about 13 speakers from about 13 countries.
