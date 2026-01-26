Property Technology (Proptech) Market: Application, Vertical & Regional Analysis With Segment Forecasts To 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The measuring and control instruments market has witnessed significant growth, driven by technological advancements and expanding industrial needs. As industries continue to evolve, the demand for precise and reliable measurement and control solutions is rising, setting the stage for continued market expansion. Below is a detailed overview of the market size, growth drivers, key segments, and regional trends shaping this sector.

Steady Growth in the Measuring and Control Instruments Market Size

The market for measuring and control instruments has experienced robust expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $886.78 billion in 2025 to $940.57 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This historical growth is largely attributed to the rising need for industrial automation, the widening scope of aerospace navigation systems, greater utilization of laboratory analytical instruments, the escalating demand for electromedical devices, and the early adoption of digital measuring tools.

Strong Future Prospects for Market Expansion

Looking ahead, the measuring and control instruments market is anticipated to grow even more rapidly, reaching an estimated value of $1,224.37 billion by 2030. This reflects an expected CAGR of 6.8%. The forecast period's growth is propelled by increasing requirements for intelligent measurement systems, the development of interconnected industrial ecosystems, a stronger dependence on biomedical instrumentation, expanding needs for high-precision testing, and the growing integration of cloud-based control platforms. Key trends influencing this growth include the incorporation of AI-powered measurement and control functions, the rise of smart manufacturing that demands advanced instrumentation, broader adoption of IoT-enabled sensors and connected devices, enhanced digital data management with a focus on cybersecurity, and improvements in precision instruments tailored for contemporary biomedical uses.

Main Product Categories Within the Measuring and Control Instruments Market

The measuring and control instruments industry encompasses a range of products including navigational tools, measurement devices, electromedical equipment, and control instruments. Examples of items produced by companies in this sector include aeronautical instruments, appliance regulators and controls (excluding switches), laboratory analytical instruments, navigation and guidance systems, and equipment for physical property testing.

Government Initiatives Fueling Market Growth

A significant factor driving the expansion of the measuring and control instruments market is the global push toward smart city development. Governments worldwide are investing heavily in smart city projects, which require sophisticated measurement and control technologies for numerous applications. These cities utilize search, detection, and navigation devices to enhance citizen safety, along with GPS, machine-to-machine (M2M) communication, Wi-Fi, and RFID technologies to enable seamless communication. Smart city infrastructures rely on a network of interconnected systems spanning local, wide-area, and wireless networks. This smart city movement is gaining momentum not only in developed regions like the European Union but also in developing countries such as China and India. For example, nearly 300 smart city pilot projects are planned across China and India, while the EU is actively funding smart city initiatives focused on research and sustainability. As these projects expand, the demand for various navigational, measuring, electromedical, and control instruments is expected to rise, providing a strong boost to market growth.

Regional Market Leadership and Trends

In terms of regional market share, Asia-Pacific led the measuring and control instruments market in 2025, standing as the largest market globally. North America followed as the second-largest region. The comprehensive market analysis also includes regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad perspective on global trends and opportunities in this sector.

