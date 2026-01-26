The Outdoor Heating Market Is Projected To Grow To USD 5.58 Billion By 2030, Expanding At A CAGR Of 5.9%

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The outdoor heating market has been experiencing significant growth recently, driven by changing lifestyles and increasing demand for comfort in outdoor spaces. As more people seek ways to enjoy their patios, gardens, and other open-air areas year-round, this market is set to continue its upward trajectory. Below is a detailed look at the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and future trends shaping the outdoor heating industry.

Market Size and Expansion Outlook for the Outdoor Heating Market

The outdoor heating market has seen robust expansion, with its value projected to rise from $4.19 billion in 2025 to $4.44 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This growth during previous years has been fueled by the rise of outdoor dining spaces, increased use of patio heaters, a growing need for seasonal outdoor comfort, the hospitality sector's expansion, and higher consumer spending on home improvements. Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain this growth pace, reaching $5.59 billion by 2030 at the same CAGR of 5.9%. Factors contributing to this forecast include greater demand for energy-efficient heating solutions, enlargement of commercial outdoor venues, wider adoption of smart heating technologies, increased use of eco-friendly fuels, and more investments in public outdoor infrastructure. Key trends shaping this period involve the rise of energy-efficient heaters, smart IoT-enabled systems, AI-driven automated temperature controls, advanced manufacturing with durable materials, and the integration of digital monitoring and remote control features.

Download a free sample of the outdoor heating market report:



Understanding What Outdoor Heating Systems Are

Outdoor heating systems, often referred to as space-heating solutions, provide warmth to specific outdoor areas such as patios, outdoor kitchens, or social gathering spots. They come in various sizes, styles, and functionalities to suit different environments. Beyond their practical use, outdoor heaters are increasingly being embraced as decorative elements in garden and patio designs, especially for keeping people comfortable during colder months.

How Rising Disposable Income Supports Outdoor Heating Market Growth

One of the primary factors encouraging the expansion of the outdoor heating market is the increase in disposable income. Disposable income represents the money individuals or households have after taxes and essential expenses, which they can spend or save. As disposable incomes rise, more consumers invest in products that enhance outdoor living comfort, boosting demand for outdoor heating solutions. For example, in December 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) - a statistical agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce - reported a 0.4 percent increase in disposable personal income (DPI) for November 2023, both in current and chained dollars. This steady growth in personal income aligns with higher personal consumption expenditures during the same period, reflecting a positive economic environment that supports market growth.

View the full outdoor heating market report:



Key Factors Positioned to Boost the Outdoor Heating Market

The market is also propelled by a growing consumer preference for outdoor leisure and entertainment spaces, alongside advancements in heating technology. Increased awareness of energy efficiency and environmental concerns encourages adoption of eco-friendly heating fuels and smart systems. Additionally, investments in public outdoor areas and commercial venues create more opportunities for outdoor heating installations, further contributing to market momentum.

North America's Leading Role in the Outdoor Heating Market by 2026

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the outdoor heating market. The report covers several important regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. While North America currently leads, the market dynamics across these regions vary, indicating potential growth pockets worldwide.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Outdoor Heating Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Residential Heat Pump Market Report 2026



Commercial Greenhouse Market Report 2026



Solar District Heating Market Report 2026



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: