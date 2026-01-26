MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market to Surpass $11 billion in 2029. Within the broader Healthcare Services industry, which is expected to be $10,759 billion by 2029, the Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the assistive technologies for visually impaired market in 2029, valued at $3,985 million. The market is expected to grow from $2,205 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the increased penetration of smartphones and rise in the aging population.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the assistive technologies for visually impaired market in 2029, valued at $ 3,518 million. The market is expected to grow from $ 1,953 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the government initiatives and regulations and increasing healthcare expenditure.

What will be Largest Segment in the Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market in 2029?

The assistive technologies for visually impaired market is segmented by type into educational devices and software, mobility devices, low vision devices and other types. The educational devices and software market will be the largest segment of the assistive technologies for visually impaired market segmented by type, accounting for 45% $5,120 million of the total in 2029. The educational devices and software market will be supported technological advancements, rising disability prevalence, increasing demand for independence, growing awareness of accessibility solutions and government initiatives.

The assistive technologies for visually impaired market is segmented by distribution channel into online retail, offline retail and direct sales. The online retail market will be the largest segment of the assistive technologies for visually impaired market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 58% or $6,368 million of the total in 2029. The online retail market will be supported by convenience of home delivery, wider product availability, growing digital literacy and competitive pricing and increasing e-commerce penetration.

The assistive technologies for visually impaired market is segmented by end user into blind schools, enterprises and social organizations, personal use, hospitals and other end users. The enterprises and social organizations market will be the largest segment of the assistive technologies for visually impaired market segmented by end user, accounting for 51% or $5,605 million of the total in 2029. The enterprises and social organizations market will be supported by corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, government incentives, collaboration with NGOs to improve accessibility and rising demand for workplace inclusivity.

What is the expected CAGR for the Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the assistive technologies for visually impaired Market leading up to 2029 is 13%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape energy efficiency, operational management, and smart infrastructure deployment across commercial and residential buildings worldwide.

Increased Penetration of Smartphones - The increased penetration of smartphones will become a key driver of growth in the assistive technologies for visually impaired market by 2029. Modern smartphones come equipped with features like voice recognition, screen readers and haptic feedback, which cater specifically to the needs of visually impaired users. The widespread availability and affordability of smartphones make these technologies more accessible, empowering visually impaired individuals to perform tasks such as navigation, communication and accessing information independently. As a result, the increased penetration of smartphones is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Expansion of E-Commerce Platforms- The expansion of e-commerce platforms will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the assistive technologies for visually impaired market by 2029. Online shopping allows visually impaired individuals to browse, compare and purchase assistive devices and software from the comfort of their homes. E-commerce platforms also provide detailed product descriptions, customer reviews and personalized recommendations, making it easier for users to find products that meet their specific needs. As a result, the expansion of e-commerce platforms is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Increasing Aging Population Worldwide- The increasing aging population worldwide will serve as a key growth catalyst for the assistive technologies for visually impaired market by 2029. As the global population ages, the demand for technologies that help maintain independence and improve quality of life grows. Assistive technologies, including screen magnifiers, text-to-speech software and wearable devices, are essential for older individuals to manage daily tasks, stay connected and access information. As a result, the increasing aging population is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Rising Demand For Independent Living Solutions - The rising demand for independent living solutions will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of assistive technologies for visually impaired market by 2029. The demand for independent living solutions is growing due to an aging population and increased emphasis on inclusivity. Assistive technologies specifically designed for visually impaired individuals play a pivotal role in enhancing their independence and quality of life. These technologies include screen readers, voice-controlled devices, tactile graphics, smart navigation tools, and advanced wearable devices. As a result, the rising demand for independent living solutions is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the online retail assistive technologies for visually impaired market, the enterprises and social organizations assistive technologies for visually impaired market and the assistive technologies for visually impaired for educational devices and software market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $9 billion in market value by 2029, driven by advancements in accessibility-focused AI solutions, increasing awareness and adoption of inclusive technologies, and growing demand for tools that enhance independence and engagement for visually impaired individuals. This surge reflects the accelerating integration of assistive technologies across retail, corporate, and educational sectors, enabling real-time support, improved usability, and transformative impact on accessibility, fuelling growth within the broader assistive technology industry.

The online retail assistive technologies for visually impaired market is projected to grow by $3,527 million, and the enterprises, the social organizations assistive technologies for visually impaired market by $2,862 million and educational devices and software assistive technologies for visually impaired market by $2,583 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

