Ipsos MMA Named A Leader In Marketing Measurement And Optimization Services, Q1 2026 Report By Independent Research Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Analytics Firm Receives Highest Possible Scores in 20 Criteria, Named a Customer Favorite

New York, NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ipsos MMA, the global leader in marketing planning, measurement and optimization, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Marketing Measurement and Optimization Services, Q1 2026 report. Ipsos MMA was also named a Customer Favorite in the evaluation.

The Forrester Wave Marketing Measurement and Optimization Services, Q1 2026 evaluates the top measurement providers across 31 criteria to help buyers make informed decisions. In this evaluation, Forrester assessed marketing measurement providers based on criteria spanning current offering and strategy, focusing on capabilities that help enterprises measure and optimize marketing performance.

Ipsos MMA received the highest possible scores in 20 of the evaluation criteria with Forrester citing the company's unified measurement capabilities, stating: "Ipsos MMA shines with strong measurement tools, a hands-on consulting approach, and demonstrated acumen for complex measurement. The Activate measurement platform delivers unified measurement at scale-most clients do some type of unified modeling."

The report also recognized Ipsos MMA's approach to client engagement and change management, stating: "Each consulting engagement starts with a detailed discovery roadmap for C-suite, finance, operations, and other teams. This first step in a change-management framework evolves as clients mature and trust measurement."

"For us, being recognized as both a Leader and a Customer Favorite validates our commitment to delivering measurement that drives incremental value and maximizes the impact of our client partners' business outcomes," said Pat Cummings, CEO of Ipsos MMA. "Our clients face increasingly complex marketing investment environments and require solutions capable of spanning multiple countries, channels, and customer segments. We believe this recognition reflects our ability to translate data and sophisticated analytics into actionable, forward-looking intelligence that CFOs, CMOs, and boards can confidently use to allocate resources and drive incremental profits and growth."

In referencing Ipsos MMA receiving the Customer Favorite designation, the Forrester report noted the feedback from clients: "Customers love working with Ipsos MMA and praise its modeling capabilities, measurement unification, and consulting across the enterprise."

The report also cited Ipsos MMA's data quality and benchmarking capabilities: "Global benchmarks from 70+ sources monitor performance and assess data quality."

The report positioned Ipsos MMA for organizations with complex needs: "With its powerful modeling and hands-on consulting, Ipsos MMA is a good fit for organizations with complex, multi-target (B2C and B2B), and multi-country measurement needs."

“Marketing measurement has evolved beyond answering the 'what worked' to an always-on capability linking marketing and operational investments to working with finance, creating measurable enterprise value,” said Doug Brooks, Chief Client Officer at Ipsos MMA.“Clients choose Ipsos MMA as a trusted partner for the scale, speed, and granularity they need to influence and maximize the value of their investment decisions. These real-time and industry-leading data and modeling platforms are supported by experienced consultants who work closely with clients to build trust in measurement and drive adoption and activation across the organization. The Ipsos MMA Unified Measurement Framework and Agile Attribution technology deliver closed-loop measurement and optimization across the full media taxonomy, down to the most actionable levels, and are powered by our NextGen AI capabilities. Accelerated time-to-recommendation, the tracking of always-on marketplace demand dynamically identifies shifts and changes, translating the latest in marketplace activities into faster activation and optimization designed to maximize incremental value from client investments. By connecting marketing and finance through trusted investment metrics and KPIs that balance short- and long-term value, Ipsos MMA helps partners move from reporting results to driving stronger financial outcomes.”

Complimentary access to the Forrester WaveTM: Marketing Measurement And Optimization Services, Q1 2026 report is available here

Forrester Objectivity Statement Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

About Ipsos MMA

Ipsos MMA is the leading global data, analytics and software consultancy in the Unified Measurement Industry. The company enables its clients to achieve higher revenues and operating profits by optimizing their media, sales and operational investments via significantly enhanced and forward-looking planning, measurement, execution and re-calibration. Ipsos MMA is headquartered in New York, NY and is a part of the leading global custom market research company Ipsos, which has major offices in over 90 locations worldwide. For more information on Ipsos MMA visit

