Business Modification Group Announces Sale Of Longstanding Atlanta HVAC Business
The sellers have chosen to move on to new life adventures following the transaction, confident in the future of the company they built. All existing employees will remain with the business under the new ownership, ensuring continuity for both customers and staff.
Patrick Lange of Business Modification Group represented the seller and guided the transaction to a successful close.
“Helping a 40-year-old business transition to new ownership is incredibly rewarding,” said Lange.“The sellers built something special, and it was important to find buyers who would carry that legacy forward while providing stability for the employees. I was happy to help move this deal across the finish line.”
Business Modification Group continues to support HVAC and plumbing business owners nationwide with confidential, strategic advisory services focused on successful transitions and long-term value.
