MKFM Law Recognized With Honors From Super Lawyers For 2026

MKFM Law is proud to announce that several of its attorneys have been selected as 2026 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars by the Super Lawyers rating service. This recognition reflects the firm's ongoing dedication to providing exceptional legal service and knowledgeable advocacy to clients throughout the western suburbs of Chicago.

Managing partner George S. Frederick has been selected as a 2026 Super Lawyer for his work in employment litigation and family law. He focuses on representing employees in cases involving sexual harassment, discrimination, wrongful termination, retaliatory discharge, unpaid wages, and employment-related agreements. Additionally, he represents families in divorce and family law matters, providing strong counsel and litigation support. Mr. Frederick has been associated with the firm since 1996 and represents clients in both state and federal courts.

Partner Lynn M. Mirabella has been selected as a 2026 Super Lawyer for her work in family law. A former Assistant State's Attorney in Kane County, she is certified to represent children as a Guardian ad Litem, Child's Representative, and Attorney for Child, and is also certified in collaborative law, arbitration, mediation and parenting coordinator. Ms. Mirabella has held leadership roles in several bar and professional associations and frequently teaches classes and seminars in DuPage and Kane Counties.

Partner Henry D. Kass has been named a 2026 Super Lawyer in recognition of his work in family law, estate planning and criminal defense. With more than 25 years of experience, Mr. Kass represents clients in all aspects of family law, collaborative divorce, guardianship, adoption and criminal defense matters. His extensive work has provided him with a strong trial background to his practice which was developed as an Assistant State's Attorney in DuPage County. Mr. Kass has tried dozens of jury cases and hundreds of bench trials and has also taught family law at the College of DuPage.

Partner Lindsay C. Stella has been recognized as a 2026 Super Lawyer for her extensive work in family law. She represents clients in all aspects of divorce and related matters, with particular focus on prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, complex financial issues, contested custody and parenting time, mental health-related issues, and high-net-worth cases. A seasoned litigator, Ms. Stella also emphasizes resolution-focused strategies that align with her clients' goals.

Joshua D. Bedwell has been named a 2026 Super Lawyer in recognition of his excellence in family law and estate planning. With more than 15 years of experience, he represents clients throughout the western suburbs in matters involving divorce, child custody and support, maintenance, and property division. He also serves as a Guardian ad Litem and Parenting Coordinator, bringing a balanced and child-focused perspective to complex family law matters.

Stacey A. McCullough has been named a 2026 Super Lawyer for her work in criminal defense and related matters. For more than 25 years, she has defended clients in felony, misdemeanor, juvenile, and traffic cases, as well as in school discipline proceedings and DCFS appeals, throughout DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Cook, Will, and McHenry counties. Ms. McCullough began her career at the DuPage County Public Defender's Office, has taken hundreds of cases to hearing or trial, and remains an active leader and lecturer within the local legal community.

In addition to this year's Super Lawyers honorees, MKFM Law congratulates its attorneys named as 2026 Rising Stars by Super Lawyers, which include Megan C. Harris, Jacqueline M. Mazur, Naseem Hosseini, Lindsey Mirabella, Chad A. Baker, Lacey Boulware, and Amanda J. Werve. This recognition is awarded to a limited number of attorneys with notable professional achievements early in their careers.

About MKFM Law

At MKFM Law, we provide comprehensive representation to individuals and families in a wide range of legal matters, including family law, criminal defense, employment law, personal injury, and related civil litigation. With offices in Wheaton, St. Charles, and Sycamore, we represent clients throughout the western suburbs of Chicago.

MKFM Law can be reached for consultations at 630-665-7300. For further questions, please visit our website at .

