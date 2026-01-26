Data Center UPS Market Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, And Forecast To 2031

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center UPS Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Global Data Center UPS Market is projected to expand from USD 6.46 billion in 2025 to USD 10.81 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 8.96%.

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems are critical infrastructure components designed to provide emergency power and electrical conditioning to IT equipment during utility outages. By bridging the gap between main power failure and backup generator activation, these units ensure operational continuity and protect hardware from voltage instabilities. Market growth is fundamentally underpinned by the exponential rise in data volumes and the adoption of high-performance computing. For instance, AFCOM noted in 2025 that 80% of data center professionals expected capacity requirements to increase significantly due to artificial intelligence workloads, creating a strong demand for robust power protection to support denser server configurations.

However, this expansion faces a major hurdle regarding the reliability and capacity of aging utility power grids. Existing transmission infrastructure often struggles to keep pace with the rapid scaling of energy-intensive facilities, leading to construction delays and complicating the deployment of high-power systems. These grid constraints act as a bottleneck for operators attempting to meet the power needs of modern digital environments, potentially slowing the overall rate of infrastructure development.

Market Drivers

The rapid growth of cloud computing and virtualization services serves as a primary catalyst for the market, driving the need for advanced power backup systems in massive hyperscale facilities. As major technology companies aggressively scale their digital infrastructure to support artificial intelligence and machine learning, the demand for high-density, reliable UPS units has intensified to prevent costly service interruptions. This trend is evident in increased facility investment; according to Cushman & Wakefield's "2025 Global Data Center Market Comparison" report, hyperscale capital expenditures rose by 58% year-over-year in 2024. This significant financial commitment directly fuels the procurement of robust power protection systems necessary to ensure uptime for expanding cloud services.

Simultaneously, the push for energy efficiency and sustainability is transforming UPS procurement strategies. Operators facing regulatory and social pressure to reduce carbon footprints while managing high power consumption are increasingly adopting eco-friendly, grid-interactive UPS technologies. The International Energy Agency's April 2025 report, "Energy and AI," projects that global electricity demand from data centers will more than double to 945 TWh by 2030, driven largely by AI. To handle this load, facilities are rapidly adding capacity, with JLL reporting in 2025 that the North American data center construction pipeline grew to 7.8 GW, highlighting the immense scale of infrastructure requiring efficient power protection.

Market Challenges

A significant barrier to the Global Data Center UPS Market is the limited reliability and capacity of aging utility power grids. As operators strive to scale facilities to handle high-density AI workloads, they frequently encounter transmission infrastructure that cannot support the necessary load requirements. These physical limitations compel significant delays in new data center construction and the expansion of existing sites. Because UPS systems are installed as integral components during the facility build phase, any stagnation in physical infrastructure development leads to a direct deferral of hardware procurement, preventing potential demand from translating into realized market revenue.

The severity of this constraint is highlighted by the growing gap between industrial energy needs and available generation capacity. The North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), in its 2025 Summer Reliability Assessment, forecast that aggregated peak electricity demand would increase by over 10 gigawatts (GW) compared to the previous year, identifying rapid data center expansion as a primary driver of this grid strain. The inability of utility grids to keep up with the sector's explosive energy requirements creates a hard ceiling on market growth, effectively restricting the deployment volume of power protection systems.

Market Trends

The market is witnessing a significant transition from Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) batteries to lithium-ion technology, driven by the latter's superior energy density. This shift allows operators to reduce the physical footprint of backup systems, freeing up more space for revenue-generating IT equipment. Furthermore, falling manufacturing costs have accelerated this replacement cycle, making the total cost of ownership highly competitive. According to an article in Business Green from December 2024, global lithium-ion battery prices fell by approximately 20% in 2024, a financial incentive that is fast-tracking their adoption across hyperscale and colocation facilities.

Concurrently, the proliferation of compact UPS solutions is expanding to support the growing edge computing landscape. As latency-sensitive applications like artificial intelligence inference require processing closer to data sources, operators are deploying decentralized micro-data centers that demand specialized, space-saving power protection. These units must function reliably in space-constrained environments with minimal support infrastructure. Data Center Frontier's January 2025 article, "8 Trends That Will Shape the Data Center Industry In 2025," projected that edge computing deployments would account for 30% of total data center capacity growth for the year, creating a robust market for modular UPS systems tailored to distributed networks.

