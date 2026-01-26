Commercial Cleaning Services Market Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, And Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Cleaning Services Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Global Commercial Cleaning Services Market is projected to expand from USD 225.24 Billion in 2025 to USD 336.32 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.91%.

This sector includes professional maintenance and sanitation for non-residential environments such as healthcare institutions, corporate offices, educational facilities, and industrial sites, covering tasks ranging from standard janitorial work to specialized floor care and regulatory disinfection. Market growth is primarily fueled by rising global hygiene standards and a corporate strategy to outsource facility management for cost reduction and operational efficiency. According to the Building Service Contractors Association International, 34 percent of contractors anticipated significantly higher sales in 2025 compared to the previous year, signaling strong confidence in the industry.

However, the market faces significant headwinds due to acute labor shortages and workforce retention issues. The industry is hampered by high turnover rates and challenges in recruiting reliable staff, often driven by wage competition and physically demanding working conditions. This instability restricts service providers' ability to scale effectively and leads to inflated recruitment and training costs. Consequently, the difficulty in maintaining a stable labor pool threatens to reduce profit margins and constrain the broader expansion of the commercial cleaning sector.

Market Drivers

The deployment of Automated Cleaning Technologies and Robotics has become a vital strategy to address labor shortages and the demand for consistent, high-frequency sanitation. Service providers are increasingly utilizing autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for repetitive tasks such as floor scrubbing, which allows human employees to concentrate on complex, high-touch disinfection while data analytics provide essential performance validation. Highlighting the scale of this integration, Brain Corp reported in December 2024 that its fleet of autonomous robots had cleaned over 250 billion square feet of commercial space worldwide.

Simultaneously, a sharpened focus on workplace hygiene and employee wellness is driving market growth as companies implement return-to-office mandates. Facilities are adopting evidence-based hygiene protocols that go beyond visual cleanliness to minimize pathogen transmission and reassure occupants. In March 2025, Cleaning & Maintenance Management (CMM) found that 30 percent of facility managers prioritized employee health safety as a top management concern. This focus translates into financial success for providers offering health-centric solutions; for instance, ABM Industries reported a 6.2 percent year-over-year revenue increase in the third quarter of 2025.

Market Challenges

The critical obstacle hindering the Global Commercial Cleaning Services Market is a severe labor shortage coupled with the difficulty of retaining a qualified workforce. This operational bottleneck limits providers' ability to meet rising demand, forcing them to decline new contracts or restrict the scope of existing ones, which directly caps revenue potential. Additionally, the perpetual cycle of recruiting and training new personnel imposes a substantial financial burden, diverting capital that could otherwise be invested in business development and innovation.

This instability is further aggravated by wage competition and the physically grueling nature of the work, which discourage long-term employment. A lack of workforce stability disrupts service continuity and quality, putting client retention and satisfaction at risk. According to the Building Service Contractors Association International, 40 percent of contractors in 2025 expected recruitment challenges to escalate in the coming year. This persistent deficit in the workforce erodes profit margins and stifles the overall growth of the market, preventing firms from fully capitalizing on industry momentum.

Market Trends

The shift toward Data-Driven and Demand-Based Cleaning Models is transforming operational workflows by replacing static schedules with dynamic, usage-based interventions. By utilizing Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and occupancy analytics, facility managers can dispatch cleaning teams precisely where and when they are needed, optimizing resources and preventing hygiene lapses in high-traffic areas. This approach significantly improves service precision and occupant satisfaction; for example, Tork reported in July 2025 that facility managers using the Tork Vision Cleaning system experienced a 75 percent reduction in complaints and a 68 percent improvement in operational efficiency.

Concurrently, the market is being reshaped by the Expansion of Green Cleaning and Circular Economy Practices, as clients demand sustainability strategies that exceed simple chemical substitution. Service providers are increasingly adopting circular economy principles, including comprehensive waste diversion and resource-efficient operations, to align with corporate net-zero goals. Demonstrating the impact of these practices, Sodexo UK & Ireland announced in March 2025 that sites utilizing its WasteWatch data program achieved an average 45 percent reduction in food waste, highlighting the operational benefits of targeted sustainability strategies.

