Debinna Bonnerjee 'Shows Up' Despite Being Tired For Her Baby Girls, Drapes Them In Nauvaari Sarees On Republic Day

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Jan 26 (IANS) Actress Debinna Bonnerjee took to her social media account to share an adorable video of her two little daughters singing the national anthem on republic day, dressed in Nauvaari sarees.

The actress highlighted that though she was extremely tired and wanted to stay in bed, she chose to“show up” for her kids.

The actress shared an adorable video of her kids singing the song while celebrating Republic day in their housing society.

Debinna wrote,“Today wasn't planned... it unfolded

I thought I'd just dress the girls in simple white with a Tiranga dupatta.

Then suddenly, it became kashta sarees – one in orange, one in green.”

She added,“Then suddenly, it became the National Anthem... sung on stage... because that's the one song they know by heart, no fear of forgetting lines, only courage to try.

There was a surprise prize, many little moments after, and a very full day.”

She added,“But when I wrap today up in my mind, what stays with me is this –

It was a holiday.

I wanted to stay in bed.

I wanted“me time.”

And yet, I chose to go down.

Because if I don't show up for these days...

how will they learn to?”

*Festivals and national days are not just dates.

They are habits.

They are participation.

They are showing up even when it's easier not to. Today, I'm satisfied.

Because celebration only becomes celebration when we take part.”

She further wishing everyone on the occassion, Debinna wrote,“Happy Republic Day

From a mother, raising two tiny citizens with big pride.”

Earlier, Debinna had reflected on how teaching kids is by actually making them watch and observe everything, especially parents.

The actress has taken to her social media account to share a video of herself getting ready for a shoot.

The video featured the actress in her busy mode while her husband Gurmeet Choudhary and their little daughter made an appearance in an adorable manner.

Debinna wrote,“Getting ready in the vanity.

Layers of glam, quiet focus. And then she walks in. One of those days. No school.

So she comes along with me. She sits there, watching. Between mirrors, makeup, and conversations. I pick her up, she settles in.

As if this space was always meant for both of us.”

She further wrote,“Her father joins us for a moment. A kiss. A pause. And as we step out, I notice something. She's wearing gloves too. Just like mine. Maybe this is how it begins. Not by teaching. But by letting them watch.”

Debinna revealed that her daughter was on set with her because she had a holiday at school.

She highlighted how her daughter copied her style of wearing netted gloves and surprisingly wore a pair herself too.

For the uninitiated, Gurmeet and Debinna welcomed their first child, a daughter, in April 2022 via surrogacy, and their second daughter in November 2022.