Space Insurance Market Report 2026: Revenues To Increase From $4.43 Billion To $6.23 Billion By 2030

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Insurance Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. This in-depth report addresses key questions about the largest and fastest growing segments of the space insurance market. It evaluates the market's connection to global economic trends and its alignment with technological, regulatory, and consumer shifts.



The space insurance market has experienced significant expansion and continues to show promising growth projections. The market size is expected to increase from $4.06 billion in 2025 to $4.43 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. Several factors contribute to this upward trajectory, including a burgeoning number of commercial satellite launches and a growing demand for comprehensive mission risk coverage. There's also a notable shift towards specialized reinsurance capacity due to the rising complexity of orbital missions, increased launch delays, and the expansion of third-party liability requirements arising from heightened space traffic.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $6.23 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.9%. Key drivers of growth in this period include the deployment of mega-constellations, increasing the aggregate insurance exposure, and a demand for tailored insurance products suited for on-orbit servicing and refueling missions. Advances in actuarial models to account for space debris and collision risks are anticipated, along with increased participation from private insurers targeting high-value space risks. Products focused on lunar and deep-space mission activities are expanding, following trends in broader demand for in-orbit risk coverage and commercial human spaceflight insurance solutions.

An increase in satellite launches, driven by government and corporate initiatives to provide global high-speed internet connectivity, is a major factor fueling market growth. In May 2025, the Satellite Industry Association noted that 259 launches in 2024 led to significant revenue uptick globally, contributing to the demand for space insurance products that mitigate risks from launch failures or deployment damage.

Prominent firms in the space insurance sector are innovating with products like satellite liability insurance, designed to cover legal claims or damages incurred during space operations. Notably, Tata AIG launched India's first Satellite In-Orbit Third-Party Liability Insurance in May 2024, aligning with the country's growing space industry footprint.

Moreover, in April 2023, Tokyo Marine Holdings partnered with Axelspace Holdings to innovate insurance and disaster response through satellite technology. This collaboration harnesses microsatellite data to create more responsive insurance products catering to emerging needs in the space industry.

The market sees participation from key players including Munich Re, Tokio Marine Holdings, AXA XL, TATA AIG, and Lloyd's of London. Geographically, North America dominated the market in 2025, with extensive coverage across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and other regions.

Report Scope

The analysis involves:



Market characteristics including product offerings and major trends in innovation and product development.

Supply chain examination, detailing resources and competitor positioning across the value chain.

Technological trends, including digital transformation and AI-driven innovation, influencing market dynamics.

Investment analysis detailing today's regulatory landscape, investment flows, and funding trends.

Current and future market size in billion-dollar terms.

Forecasts taking current influencing factors such as advanced technologies, geopolitical tensions, and economic conditions into account.

TAM analysis comparing current market size with its potential, providing strategic insights.

Market attractiveness scoring utilizing a quantitative framework to identify potential growth opportunities and risks.

Regional and country-specific market growth analysis, capturing their historic and future trajectories.

Expanded geographical coverage of key regions reflecting emerging supply chain and manufacturing trends.

Competitive landscape insights featuring market shares and financial deals. Company scoring matrices measuring leadership in terms of market share, product innovation, and brand reputation.

Markets Covered:



Insurance Types: Launch Insurance, In-Orbit Insurance, End-Of-Life Insurance, Satellite Insurance, Spacecraft Insurance

Distribution Channels: Direct Sales, Brokers, Online Platforms, Reinsurance Companies, Insurance Agents

Applications: Communication Satellites, Earth Observation Satellites, Navigation Satellites, Scientific Missions, Space Habitats End-Users: Government Agencies, Commercial Operators, Launch Providers, Space Tourism, Academic Institutions

Key Companies: Munich Re, Swiss Re, Tokio Marine Holdings, Sompo International, SCOR SE, Marsh LLC, Aon plc, AXA XL, and more.

Coverage: Regions include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and North America, with analyses extending over five years of historical data and ten years of forecasting. The report is available in Word, PDF, or an interactive format with an Excel dashboard.

