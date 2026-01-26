Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Poland Investment Funds And Asset Management Market Report 2025-2027: Investment Funds, Insurance Reserves, And Pension Assets Is Expected To Experience Accelerated Growth


2026-01-26 10:46:20
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities in Poland's asset management sector include expanding investment funds, insurance reserves, and pension assets. With the largest investment funds market in CEE, there's potential to boost asset value per capita and GDP ratio. Growth is anticipated to accelerate towards 2027.

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investment Funds and Asset Management Market in Poland, 2024-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the investment funds and asset management sector in Poland. Analysis covers the main pillars of the market, including: mutual funds, insurance, and pension assets. The report also mid-term forecast of key volumes for the period 2025-2027. The data has been presented in a form of horizontal presentation.

Poland possesses the largest investment funds sector in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), with over EUR 95 billion in assets under management. Recently, despite the rapid growth of fund assets, Poland's share of the region's total AuM amounted to 43% in Q3 2025. However, despite maintaining the highest absolute market value, Poland lags behind some of its regional peers in terms of asset value per capita (EUR 2.6k) and assets relative to GDP (11.2%) as of Q3 2025.

The outlook. The asset management market, comprising three main segments - investment funds, insurance reserves, and pension assets - is expected to experience accelerated growth. By December 2027, total assets under management (AuM) are projected to hit nearly PLN 1.2 trillion.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Asset Management Market

  • Asset management market in Poland: Key Segments, 2/3Q 2025
  • Assets under management evolution by segment, 2021-2Q 2025
  • Top asset managers (groups) by AuM, 3Q 2025

3. Investment Funds

  • CEE 8 Investment fund industry -size vs. growth matrix, 2023-3Q25
  • CEE investment funds penetration benchmarks, 3Q25
  • Evolution of assets by type of fund (open, closed, etc.), 2021-3Q25
  • Number of fund managers and number of funds, 2021-2Q25
  • Asset mix (for open and for closed funds), 2021 & 2Q25
  • Top 10 players in investment fund market, 3Q25
  • Market share evolution of top fund managers, 2021-3Q25
  • Top fund managers by client count, 3Q25
  • Top fund managers by new sales, 1-3Q25
  • Fund sales/distribution platforms, 3Q25
  • Investment fund assets flows, 1Q22-3Q25
  • Asset flows by type of fund, 1-3Q25
  • Fund assets structure by: dominating asset class, dedication, geo-scope, open vs. closed, 2023-2Q25
  • Ownership of funds by groups (retail/financial/other), 2021-2Q25
  • Structure of Personal Financial Assets (PFA). The share of Investment funds within total savings of households, 2021-2Q25
  • Value of deposits, cash & investment funds held by households, outstanding value, 2021-1H25
  • Fees and commissions charged by top fund managers, Nov. 2025
  • Profitability tree for fund managers (ratios), 2022-1H25
  • Revenues and costs of fund managers (values), 1H25
  • Top players' profiles -PKO TFI
  • Top players' profiles -PZU TFI
  • Top players' profiles -Goldman Sachs TFI
  • Top players' profiles -Pekao TFI
  • M&A transactions including fund managers in Poland

4. Pension Funds

  • Composition of the pension sector (2nd and 3rd Pillar)
  • Pillar II: (OFE) -Assets, members, managers 2021-3Q25
  • Pillar II: (OFE) -Managers' profitability tree, 2022-2Q25
  • Pillar III -Summary, all products 3rd pillar products, 2022-2Q25
  • Pillar III: (PPK) -assets, members, managers, 2021-1H25

5. Insurance Assets

  • Technical reserves by type evolution, 2021-1H25
  • Technical reserves by segment (life/nl) and by company, 2024
  • Profitability of non-life insurers, 2021-1H25
  • Profitability of life insurers, 2021-1H25

6. Forecasts

  • Asset Management Market: Mid-term forecast for assets: investment fund assets, pension assets (p2, p3), insurance investments, 2025F-2027F
  • Upcoming legislative initiative: OKI Accounts - 2026 plans

7. Notes on methodology

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

