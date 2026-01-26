Health Guide: Lifestyle Changes Doctors Recommend To Reduce Cancer Risk

Even small lifestyle changes can have a big impact on cancer prevention. Let's find out what you can do to help lower your cancer risk.

Obesity is closely linked to poor diet and lack of exercise. A BMI over 25 can lead to various types of cancer.

Increasing exercise improves the body's metabolism and reduces the risk of cancer.

Reducing or quitting tobacco and alcohol lowers the risk of mouth, throat, and lung cancer.

Vaccination can prevent certain cancer-causing viruses like HPV and Hepatitis.

Chronic stress weakens the body's immune system, reducing its ability to fight cancer cells.

Get checked immediately if you notice symptoms. Early detection can reduce the dangers of cancer.