Health Guide: Lifestyle Changes Doctors Recommend To Reduce Cancer Risk
Even small lifestyle changes can have a big impact on cancer prevention. Let's find out what you can do to help lower your cancer risk.
Obesity is closely linked to poor diet and lack of exercise. A BMI over 25 can lead to various types of cancer.
Increasing exercise improves the body's metabolism and reduces the risk of cancer.
Reducing or quitting tobacco and alcohol lowers the risk of mouth, throat, and lung cancer.
Vaccination can prevent certain cancer-causing viruses like HPV and Hepatitis.
Chronic stress weakens the body's immune system, reducing its ability to fight cancer cells.
Get checked immediately if you notice symptoms. Early detection can reduce the dangers of cancer.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment