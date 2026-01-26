Baghel Has 'No Trust' In BJP, RSS Accuses Them Of Weakening Constitution

Baghel Accuses BJP, RSS of Attacking Constitution

Senior Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said he has "no trust" in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging that they repeatedly attempt to weaken the Constitution, while calling on citizens to remain vigilant in protecting constitutional values.

Speaking on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, Baghel said, "Congratulations to everyone on Republic Day. On this very day in 1950, the Constitution was implemented, and since then, we have become citizens of a republic and received constitutional rights, so hearty congratulations."

Emphasising the need for caution, he added, "But we must be very vigilant about those who want to change the Constitution, who want to weaken it. Especially, I have no trust in the BJP and RSS people; these people keep continuously attacking the Constitution. But it is the responsibility of all of us to protect the Constitution."

Rahul Gandhi's Republic Day Appearance Sparks Protocol Row

Alleged Breach at 'At-Home' Reception

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha, made a brief appearance at the President of India's At-Home reception on the occasion of Republic Day on Monday.

The Lok Sabha LoP, who holds status equivalent to that of a Cabinet Minister, however, did not join the queue of waiting Ministers and instead chose to go and sit with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, sources said.

They said it was the first time Rahul Gandhi had attended an At Home as LoP.

Sources said Rahul Gandhi stood up when the President arrived, after being reminded to do so by the President's staff.

They said that the Congress President chose to leave the occasion early, along with Rahul Gandhi.

They said it is a breach of established protocol, which demands that visitors await the departure of the President before leaving the occasion.

Sources said there appeared to be a brief conversation between Kharge and President Droupadi Murmu before the Congress President and Gandhi left the place.

They said that Gandhi did not exchange greetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the occasion.

Seating Controversy at Parade

Earlier today, during the Republic Day Parade, Gandhi was seen sitting in the fourth row behind some Union Ministers, including Shivraj Chauhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw.

That seating arrangement seems to have miffed the Congress party, which claimed that the Lok Sabha LoP was not accorded due importance as per protocol.

Republic Day Celebrations

India's Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution in 1950, marking the nation's transition to a republic.

Held annually on 26 January at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, the parade is organised by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Culture and has been a tradition since the first celebration in 1950.

This year's parade gave special emphasis to the sesquicentenary of Vande Mataram, intertwining historical remembrance with expressions of artistic and martial pride.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)