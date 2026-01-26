Kharge, Rahul Seated In Third Row: Congress Cries 'Insult To Lops'
Sharing pictures of their leaders seated in the back rows during the ceremony, several Congress leaders raised questions over the“protocol mess-up” and propriety.
ADVERTISEMENT
Congress chief Kharge was first seen seated in the third row along with Rahul Gandhi. Later, he was moved to the front row next to former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Sharing the picture of Rahul Gandhi and Kharge seated in the third row, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said on X,“Does such treatment of the leader of the opposition in the country meet the standards of any decorum, tradition, and protocol?”
“This only reveals the frustration of a government plagued by an inferiority complex.
“In a democracy, differences will persist, but this treatment meted out to Shri Rahul Gandhi is unacceptable,” Surjewala said in his post in Hindi.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment