Kharge, Rahul Seated In Third Row: Congress Cries 'Insult To Lops'

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)– The Congress on Monday accused the BJP government of insulting the Leaders of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, by seating them in the third row during the Republic Day parade event at Kartavya Path.

Sharing pictures of their leaders seated in the back rows during the ceremony, several Congress leaders raised questions over the“protocol mess-up” and propriety.

Congress chief Kharge was first seen seated in the third row along with Rahul Gandhi. Later, he was moved to the front row next to former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Sharing the picture of Rahul Gandhi and Kharge seated in the third row, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said on X,“Does such treatment of the leader of the opposition in the country meet the standards of any decorum, tradition, and protocol?”

“This only reveals the frustration of a government plagued by an inferiority complex.

“In a democracy, differences will persist, but this treatment meted out to Shri Rahul Gandhi is unacceptable,” Surjewala said in his post in Hindi.