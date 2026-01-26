PPB Capital Partners Enhances Technology In Private Investments Exchange (PIX)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The enhancement gives investors a smarter, faster way for advisors to invest in alternatives

West Conshohocken, PA, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PPB Capital Partners, a leading alternative investment platform that connects wealth advisors to private markets solutions, announced a major enhancement to PIX - the Private Investments Exchange, PPB's technology platform. This enhancement to PIX allows advisors to explore, transact, and monitor private market strategies clearly and efficiently. Advisors will gain access starting next month and will experience a significantly upgraded digital environment as PIX transitions to its new underlying technology provider, Delio.

Meeting the Changing Technology Demand

With the rapid evolution of technology in alternatives, many providers and competitors have made significant investments to meet advisors' expectations. PPB has done the same-but in a way that is strategic, efficient, and cost-effective, delivering state-of-the-art technology without sacrificing quality or service.

“Enhancing PIX is a critical step in delivering the sophisticated, intuitive technology experience advisors expect,” said Amanda Bannon, Chief Operating Officer at PPB.“This evolution strengthens the entire PPBx program and allows us to pair PPB's investment expertise and high-touch service with a modern, enterprise-grade digital platform.”

Built on the foundation of PPB's 2024 technology portal rebrand, PIX delivers a modern, efficient, and transparent alternative investing experience. The enhancements allow PPB to remain nimble in a rapidly changing tech landscape, enabling the firm to leverage advanced, enterprise-grade infrastructure like Delio - a partner that delivers fully configurable, white-label, modular technology and gives clients complete control over their private markets offering. This move exemplifies PPB's ability to pivot quickly to meet advisors' evolving needs.

Adaptation for the Future

As advisor expectations for modern digital experiences continue to rise, PPB has made strategic investments to ensure PIX remains one of the most efficient, intuitive, and transparent private markets platforms available.

The enhancement of PIX reflects PPB's long-term technology strategy:



Improve advisor workflows

Strengthen transparency and reporting

Streamline subscription processes Integrate more seamlessly with advisor systems

PPB's technology engine delivers the best user experience while staying nimble and focused on advisor service and investment expertise.

What's Improving Inside PIX

Through its new enhancements, advisors will benefit from:



More Efficient Workflows

Streamlined, end-to-end subscription processes with automated data sync that reduce errors and accelerate completion.

Enhanced Transparency

Real-time dashboards, multi-level portfolio views, and improved subscription tracking provide advisors with clearer insights. A Modern, Adaptive Interface

A polished, intuitive design with tailored workflows and enhanced navigation delivers a superior user experience.



These upgrades allow PPB's internal teams to focus more of their time on high-touch service and advisor support - PPB's core differentiator.

“We're excited to support PPB as they elevate the Private Investments Exchange for U.S. advisors,” said Gareth Lewis, Co-Chief Executive of Delio.“Delio's infrastructure gives PPB the ability to customize, control, and continuously enhance their private markets experience - all in a way that reflects the needs of their advisor community.”

Technology to Accelerate PPB's Vision

This step brings a modular, configurable private markets technology infrastructure that PPB can customize to the specific needs of its advisor community. Importantly:



PIX remains PPB's platform, strategy, and advisor experience

Delio is the technology layer enabling PPB to innovate faster PPB continues to own the roadmap, positioning, and integration strategy



This way, technology enhancements are implemented in real-time, ensuring that PIX evolves quickly and consistently with advisor feedback.

About PPB

PPB Capital Partners is a full-service alternative investment provider that helps wealth advisors harness strategic opportunities in private markets. Tap into curated access to differentiated strategies, customized fund structures, and registered private markets solutions-all backed by operational excellence and advanced technology. Built to adapt to evolving advisor demand, PPB simplifies alternative investing, reduces operational complexity, and empowers advisors to scale their businesses, reach more clients, and stand out in a competitive market. ppbcapitalpartners

About Delio

Delio empowers financial institutions and investment firms to maintain full control of their alternative investment capabilities through its white-label, AI-powered operating system, Delio Core OS. Combining configurable, low-code tools with a collaborative, non-conflicted approach, Delio enables firms to streamline compliant, scalable workflows across aggregation, structuring, distribution, administration and reporting – all while delivering a seamless user experience for their clients.





