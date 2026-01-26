More World Leaders Extend Wishes On Republic Day, Highlight Enduring Partnership With India

MENAFN - IANS) Nicosia, Jan 26 (IANS) As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day on Monday, several world leaders extended wishes to New Delhi, highlighting strong partnership and cooperation with New Delhi.

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides extended his greetings to the people of India on Republic Day, noting that Cyprus values its enduring partnership, shared democratic values and strengthening partnership with India.

Sharing his pictures with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Christodoulides stated on X, "Warmest congratulations to my dearest friend PM Narendra Modi and the people of India on Republic Day. Cyprus deeply values our enduring friendship, our shared democratic values and our steadily strengthening partnership. Looking forward to visiting India in May."

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu also extended his wishes to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on 77th Republic Day. He expressed Maldives willingness to work with India to strengthen bilateral ties that have benefited the people of two nations.

In a post on X, Muizzu wrote, "Warmest greetings and best wishes to President HE Smt Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister HE Shri Narendra Modi, the government and the friendly people of India as they celebrate their 77th Republic Day."

"This day strongly signifies the commitment of the people of India to uphold the principles of freedom, democracy and good governance. The Maldives wishes to continue our work together to strengthen our excellent ties that have immensely benefited the welfare of the people of both countries," he added.

As India celebrates the Republic Day, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his greetings to PM Modi. He stressed that India, under PM Modi's leadership, continues its persistent path of robust economic development and social welfare.

"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India's Republic Day. President Tokayev noted that under the Prime Minister's wise leadership, India continues its persistent path of robust economic development and social welfare. He also emphasised India's important role on the international stage," the Press Office of Kazakhstan President posted on X.

"President Tokayev wished Prime Minister Modi every success in his noble endeavours and extended his best wishes of prosperity and progress to the friendly people of India," he added.

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel also extended wishes to people of India and Republic Day.

In a post shared on X, Khaleel wrote, "Warm greetings to S Jaishankar and the friendly people of India on the 77th Republic Day. The Maldives cherishes its enduring friendship with India, rooted in ancient civilizational links, strengthened by people-to-people ties, and deepened through impactful project-based cooperation."