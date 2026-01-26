Cardiac PET With Myocardial Blood Flow Is Now The Preferred Test For Evaluating Coronary Artery Disease In All Patients

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The American Society of Nuclear Cardiology (ASNC) has issued a new position statement recommending that, if available, cardiac PET with myocardial blood flow should be used to evaluate all patients with suspected coronary artery disease who are candidates for myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI). The statement, published in the Journal of Nuclear Cardiology, emphasizes that extensive scientific research, worldwide clinical experience, and the latest multisocietal cardiology guidelines affirm cardiac PET's high diagnostic accuracy, powerful risk stratification, and low radiation exposure.

“Based on the clinical and scientific evidence now available, there are no clinical scenarios or patient subgroups where cardiac PET with myocardial blood flow should be excluded,” says Timothy Bateman, MD, MASNC, lead author of ASNC's position statement.“Indeed, the latest U.S. and European guidelines for chest pain and chronic coronary disease prominently and explicitly recommend PET MPI with myocardial blood flow quantification for evaluating coronary artery disease.”

ASNC's position statement details the clinical advantages of cardiac PET MPI, including diagnostic accuracy, risk stratification, robust and reproducible myocardial blood flow quantification, value across diverse patient populations, rapid acquisitions, low radiation exposure, and high image quality. The statement also emphasizes the value of PET/CT for the anatomic information that CT provides.

Used in combination with ASNC's PET Model Coverage Policy, the new clinical indications statement will encourage adoption of cardiac PET around the world and help U.S. practitioners address delays or denials of testing caused by insurers' prior authorization policies.

“In the past, insurers' policies have too often denied cardiac PET testing unless patients met certain restrictive clinical characteristics,” says Jamieson M. Bourque, MD, MHS, FASNC, president of ASNC.“That ends now. This statement confirms that all patients undergoing perfusion imaging are best served by cardiac PET with myocardial blood flow, if available. This is an important step toward ensuring patients have access to the best test.”

Clinical Indications for PET Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Myocardial Blood Flow Quantification: An American Society of Nuclear Cardiology Position Statement is available for download from the Journal of Nuclear Cardiology.

