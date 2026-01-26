Best-Selling Cornhole Bags: Razor Introduces RZ3.PROTM Tri-Mix Fill For ACL-Certified Lineup

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Razor Cornhole's best-selling ACL-certified cornhole bags featuring the new RZ3TM Tri-Mix fill, engineered for consistent performance in competitive play."Razor Cornhole, known for its best-selling cornhole bags, announces the release of its new RZ3TM Tri-Mix fill across its ACL-certified lineup, delivering enhanced consistency, durability, and performance for competitive players.

Dallas, TX - January 26, 2026 - Razor Cornhole, the manufacturer behind some of the best-selling cornhole bags used in competitive play, has announced the release of its newly developed RZ3 Tri-Mix resin fill across its ACL-certified product lineup.

The RZ3 Tri-Mix fill represents Razor Cornhole's most advanced material formulation to date, engineered for competitive consistency. Developed through extensive testing with competitive players, the proprietary blend is engineered to deliver improved throw consistency, enhanced board control, and long-term durability across a wide range of playing conditions.

Razor's ACL-certified bags are dual-sided, allowing players to switch between control and slide depending on shot selection, board conditions, and game strategy. Combined with the new RZ3 Tri-Mix fill, the updated lineup provides players with a more predictable feel and reliable performance during high-pressure competitive play.

In addition to performance-driven engineering, Razor Cornhole Bags are recognized for their bold, high-impact artwork and distinctive designs, making them some of the most recognizable bags on the boards today. Each bag is built to meet ACL Pro specifications and is trusted by serious players nationwide.

“Our focus has always been on building bags that help players perform with confidence,” said a representative from Razor Cornhole.“The release of the RZ3 Tri-Mix fill is a direct response to feedback from competitive players who demand consistency, control, and durability from their equipment.”

The new RZ3 Tri-Mix fill is now available across Razor's ACL-certified bag lineup. More information can be found at .