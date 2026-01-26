Jordan Private Hospitals Roll Out Violence And Child Protection Guide

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 26 (Petra) -- The National Council for Family Affairs, in cooperation with the Institute for Family Health (IFH) and the Private Hospitals Association (PHA) and with support by the Dutch Embassy, launched on Monday a procedural guide for private hospitals to handle cases of gender-based violence, domestic violence, and child protection.The guide aims to standardize procedures for detecting, treating, and referring cases of violence in private hospitals, reducing delays and improving service quality through integrated and comprehensive care.Mohammed Zoubi, Assistant Secretary-General for Technical Affairs at the National Council for Family Affairs, said effective protection requires an integrated system with clear roles and sustainable procedures, coordinated across sectors.He highlighted the health sector's pivotal role as the first point of contact for victims, emphasizing early identification of physical, sexual, and neglect indicators, and confidential handling that preserves dignity and choice.Fawzi Hammouri, PHA Chairman, described the guide as a national achievement reflecting the private health sector's commitment to family protection.Private hospitals, he said, constitute over 60 percent of the health sector and handle more than 40 percent of emergency cases, giving the guide wide and direct impact on healthcare services.IFH Director Ibrahim Aqel hailed a collaborative effort to launch the guide and its role in strengthening hospitals' capacity to safely detect and manage cases of violence.Dutch Ambassador to Jordan, Stella Kloth, affirmed her country's commitment to eliminating all forms of violence against women and girls, noting the guide as a key step in ensuring high-quality medical and psychological care across the Kingdom.The guide is based on the Ministry of Health's procedures and was developed with a technical committee from private hospitals, targeting staff handling gender-based violence, domestic violence, and child protection cases.