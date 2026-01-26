Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Enhances Ministry Of Agriculture With New Deputy Roles - Decree


2026-01-26 09:09:10
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree amending the "Regulations on the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan," originally approved by Decree No. 226 on April 20, 2005, Trend reports.

The decree increases the number of deputy ministers in the Agriculture Ministry from three to four.

MENAFN26012026000187011040ID1110651216



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search