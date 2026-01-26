Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lightning Jay

Lightning Jay


2026-01-26 09:08:22
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor of Teaching, Learning and Educational Leadership, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Profile Articles Activity

Lightning Jay came to Binghamton in 2022 after completing his doctoral studies at the University of Pennsylvania's Graduate School of Education. Formerly a middle and high school teacher in Brooklyn, NY and Minneapolis, MN, Lightning now works in his research and his teaching to support teachers' development with the aim that all students have the opportunity to engage in rich, authentic, and student-centered learning.

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor of Teaching, Learning and Educational Leadership, Binghamton University, State University of New York

The Conversation

MENAFN26012026000199003603ID1110651171



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search