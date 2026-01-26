Lightning Jay
- Assistant Professor of Teaching, Learning and Educational Leadership, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Lightning Jay came to Binghamton in 2022 after completing his doctoral studies at the University of Pennsylvania's Graduate School of Education. Formerly a middle and high school teacher in Brooklyn, NY and Minneapolis, MN, Lightning now works in his research and his teaching to support teachers' development with the aim that all students have the opportunity to engage in rich, authentic, and student-centered learning.Experience
- –present Assistant Professor of Teaching, Learning and Educational Leadership, Binghamton University, State University of New York
