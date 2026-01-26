Tax Preparer Paul Dean Of Everyday People Tax Return Service Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Paul R. Dean named his business Everyday People Tax Return Service because he genuinely loves serving everyday people. This philosophy is one he unwaveringly stands by-and one that deserves recognition. Unlike many tax preparers who charge unaffordable fees, Paul is committed to keeping his services accessible. In fact, his fees are so reasonable that clients often ask him to repeat them just to be sure they heard correctly. And it's true.

Paul doesn't just prepare taxes at an exceptionally affordable cost-he prepares them accurately. He leaves no stone unturned, ensuring every deduction is explored and every penny saved. His goal is simple yet powerful: to help people keep more of their hard-earned money because he sincerely cares about their financial well-being.

Since 2022, Paul Dean has served as the owner of Everyday People Tax Return Service LLC, where he prepares tax returns for clients, supports his community, and manages advertising and outreach efforts. Though tax preparation is seasonal, Paul approaches it with full dedication, viewing it as a service rather than just a business. His commitment to honesty, affordability, and accuracy sets him apart.

Paul has established a distinguished career spanning more than three decades, marked by expertise in invoicing, billing, accounts receivable, and tax preparation. His reputation for precision was built through years of handling substantial financial transactions, including billing millions of dollars monthly during his tenure at Computershare. Reliability and attention to detail have become hallmarks of his professional identity.

In addition to his business ownership, Paul has served as a senior biller at CBIZ (formerly Marcum LLP) since 2016. In this role, he has demonstrated advanced proficiency in financial operations and client relations, earning recognition from colleagues and clients for his ability to manage complex accounts while maintaining exceptional accuracy.

From 2005 to 2016, Paul worked at Computershare in various administrative roles, where he strengthened his organizational and financial management skills-experience that laid the foundation for his later success in both corporate and independent work.

Earlier in his career, Paul spent a season as a tax preparer with H&R Block. This experience provided him with a strong grounding in tax regulations and client service, knowledge he continues to apply today.

Paul holds a master's degree in theology from Wartburg Seminary in Iowa (1994) and a bachelor's degree in theology from Texas Lutheran University (1989). The ethical framework and analytical skills gained through his theological studies continue to guide his approach to business. Although he initially pursued ministry, he ultimately found his calling in administrative and financial work-serving people in a practical, impactful way.

Beyond his professional life, Paul Dean is deeply committed to his community. He has served as treasurer and volunteer coach for the Renaissance City Softball League and was inducted into its Hall of Fame in 2025 for his leadership and service. He has also received honors such as Employee of the Quarter, reflecting consistent excellence across multiple areas of his life. And, in 2025 Paul's biography was included in the Marquis Who's Who in America publication.

Paul attributes his success to dedication, integrity, reliability, and an unwavering focus on serving others. Looking ahead, he plans to continue expanding his tax business client base. A devoted animal lover, he shares his life with his beloved rescue dog Lady.

Don't miss Paul's podcast, where he shares insights, expertise, practical tips, and thoughtful perspectives that will educate and inspire us all.

Close Up Radio recently featured Paul Dean in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday January 20th at 11am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast







For more information about our guest, please visit