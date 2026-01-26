After Independence, India Established Identity As Strong Nation: Haryana Guv

MENAFN - IANS) Panchkula, Jan 26 (IANS) Haryana Governor Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Monday said that after Independence, India has established its identity as a strong nation on the world stage.

“Our leaders, farmers, labourers, artisans and scientists have made a significant contribution to this achievement by working day and night to take the country forward,” the Governor said, adding that Haryana has played an important role in the nation's progress.

The Governor was addressing the Republic Day function in Panchkula, near here.

He also unfurled the national flag, inspected the parade and took the salute during the march-past.

On this occasion, the Governor's wife, Mitra Ghosh, was also present. Extending warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state, Ghosh said on this very day,“our Constitution came into force, which granted us the fundamental rights of justice, liberty and equality. On this day, India became the world's largest independent democratic republic.”

He said on this occasion he“bows to the chief architect of the Constitution, Dr B.R. Ambedkar, and all the members of the Constituent Assembly.

He said this historic day inspires us to build a strong nation and reminds us of those great personalities because of whom India became a republic. Leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Lala Lajpat Rai, Sardar Patel and Dr. Rajendra Prasad made immense sacrifices for the country's freedom.

The Governor said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is progressing rapidly today.

“The country has successfully carried out missions such as Chandrayaan, Suryayaan and Mangalyaan.”

He said that it gives him immense pride that the Freedom Struggle Memorial at Ambala, built in memory of the people of Haryana who played a role in the freedom movement, has been completed.

“Haryana has also set new benchmarks in the fields of education, health and sports,” he added.