Blaqclouds, Inc. Expands Web3 Infrastructure With Apollocash, Introducing Transaction-Bound APUSD Settlement, Single-Use Liquidity Pools, And New Address Book & Referral Features
ApolloCASH is architected to bridge traditional fiat payment rails, including PayPal, Venmo, Cash App, and Zelle, with blockchain-based settlement, enabling users to send and receive funds across platforms regardless of which payment application they use. The platform eliminates platform lock-in and reduces friction in everyday payments by allowing value to move seamlessly between otherwise disconnected ecosystems.
Apollo USD (APUSD): Transaction-Bound Settlement Smart Contract
At the core of ApolloCASH is Apollo USD (APUSD), a purpose-built settlement smart contract deployed on the Apollo Chain. Unlike traditional stablecoin smart contracts that rely on centralized treasury management, omnibus accounts, and continuously circulating supply, APUSD utilizes a transaction-specific mint and burn model.
APUSD is minted only at the time of a verified ApolloCASH transaction and exists exclusively within a Single-Use Liquidity Pool (SULP) created from the fiat value used when sending funds. Upon redemption, APUSD is programmatically burned, and the corresponding value is settled, after which the liquidity pool is closed and removed.
This design minimizes exposure to:
- Centralized omnibus accounts Persistent treasury-held stablecoin balances Continuous supply management Shared liquidity risk
By constraining APUSD issuance to the lifecycle of an individual transaction, ApolloCASH enables deterministic, auditable settlement while reducing systemic and operational risk.
APUSD is a transaction-specific settlement token used solely within ApolloCASH's settlement process and is not intended for trading or investment.
Single-Use Liquidity Pool (SULP) Architecture
Each ApolloCASH transaction utilizes a Single-Use Liquidity Pool, an isolated, one-time settlement container created specifically for that transfer.
Legal Disclaimer:
