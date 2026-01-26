Karnataka BJP, JD (S) To Protest 'Insult' To Governor By Congress Legislators

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 26 (IANS) Karnataka BJP and JD(S), along with other opposition parties, will hold a protest on Tuesday (January 27) at 10.30 a.m. near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, condemning the alleged insult to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, said N. Ravikumar, Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Legislative Council.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Ravikumar alleged that after the conclusion of the joint session of the legislature, the Governor was insulted inside the Assembly Hall at Vidhana Soudha by pointing fingers at him, issuing warning gestures and raising slogans against him.

He said the Opposition would demand the immediate suspension of Congress MLCs B.K. Hariprasad and S. Ravi, Congress MLAs Sharath Bachegowda and Pradeep Eshwar, for their conduct.

He also criticised the Congress-led government for not arresting party leader Rajeev Gowda even after 15 days for allegedly using abusive language against Municipality Commissioner Amrutha Gowda and insulting her in a manner that undermined her dignity.

He termed the delay in arrest as highly condemnable and demanded his immediate arrest.

Ravikumar further alleged that Ballari City Congress MLA Bharat Reddy, accused of firing at the residence of former minister G. Janardhana Reddy and threatening the safety of his family, has not yet been arrested.

He said the investigation into the firing incident has not been handed over to the CBI.

The BJP leader also referred to a recent incident in which Janardhana Reddy's“model house” in Ballari was set on fire, allegedly by using minors. He demanded a thorough probe to identify those behind the conspiracy and called for strict action against those involved.

Referring to the recent murder of a foreign woman in Koppal district, Ravikumar said a Member of Parliament from Koppal had described the incident as a“minor issue”, which he strongly condemned. He said the incident once again proved the lack of women's safety in Karnataka and claimed that this was the second such incident involving a foreign woman in Koppal district.

He also criticised the Congress for announcing a protest over the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) issue, stating that amendments have been made to labour laws to provide more employment opportunities to rural people and daily wage workers across the country. However, he alleged that Congress was spreading falsehoods by claiming that the amendments would snatch away jobs.

“We will hold this protest against the Congress, which has become a factory of lies,” he said.