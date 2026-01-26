Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers Named Miami-Dade Favorites Winner For Third Consecutive Year-Earning Gold And Bronze Honors In 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers is proud to announce it has been named a, marking the firm's strongest showing yet in the community-voted awards.

For 2025 Miami-Dade Favorites, the firm earned Gold for Best Personal Injury Law Firm for the third time and Bronze for Best Law Firm for the first time, reinforcing its reputation as one of Miami-Dade County's most trusted and respected legal advocates.

This recognition reflects more than professional excellence-it represents the confidence and trust placed in the firm by the community it serves. From car accidents to catastrophic injuries, Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers has built its practice around fearless advocacy, personal attention, and results that make a meaningful difference in clients' lives.

“Being chosen by our community-three years in a row-is incredibly humbling,” said founder Amanda Demanda.“These honors affirm that our approach works: show up, listen carefully, fight relentlessly, and treat every client like family.”

As a woman-led law firm rooted in Miami, the third straight Miami-Dade Favorites win carries particular significance. It underscores the firm's mission to empower and advocate for individuals whose voices are too often overlooked, while setting a higher standard for personal injury representation across South Florida.

The firm extends its sincere thanks to everyone who voted, supported the team, and entrusted Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers with their cases.

“We are honored by this recognition,” Demanda added.“And we're just getting started.”

About Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers

Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers is a Florida-based firm representing victims of serious accidents and wrongful death. Founded by attorney Amanda Demanda, the firm is known for its bilingual support, community focus, and people-first approach to personal injury law.

Media Contact:

Bridget Mercuri

Public Relations and Earned Media Director

AMPLIFY

Phone: (908) 612-3515

Email: ...