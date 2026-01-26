Great Pacific Gold Delivers Further High-Grade Intercepts At Sinivit And Outlines District-Scale 2026 Drill Program At Wild Dog
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|RL
|Dip
|Azi
| Max Depth
(m)
|Status
|WDG-01
|394358.3
|9488853.5
|945
|-50
|115
|40.1
|Abandoned
|WDG-02
|394426.0
|9489024.2
|900
|-53
|050
|124.6
|Completed
|WDG-03
|394384.9
|9488926.5
|924
|-50
|053
|127.6
|Completed
|WDG-04
|394384.8
|9488926.5
|924
|-50
|75
|120.6
|Completed
|WDG-05
|394384.8
|9488926.5
|924
|-50
|116
|105.9
|Completed
|WDG-06
|394428.6
|9488923.1
|911
|-50
|352
|69.0
|Completed
|WDG-07
|394457.5
|9489375.0
|993
|-61
|114
|201.3
|Completed
|WDG-08
|394455.5
|9489373.0
|993
|-57
|127
|224
|Completed
|WDG-09
|394459.5
|9489374.0
|993
|-58
|85
|203
|Completed
|WDG-10
|394475.1
|9489484.0
|965
|-58
|111
|220.1
|Completed
|WDG-10A
|394476.1
|9489484.0
|965
|-57
|114
|200.4
|Completed
|WDG-11
|394474.1
|9489484
|965
|-68
|114
|253.4
|Completed
|WDG-12
|394413.7
|9489301.5
|982
|-52
|113
|235.2
|Completed
|WDG-13
|394408.5
|9489301.2
|983
|-63
|102
|261.3
|Completed
|WDG-14
|394389.2
|9489995.9
|1002
|-55
|103
|258.3
|Completed
|WDG-15
|394385.7
|9489385.6
|1003
|-60
|115
|253.3
|Completed
|WDG-16
|394395.1
|9489407.2
|984
|-70
|116
|339.2
|Completed
|WDG-17
|394383.76
|9489357.5
|1002
|-67
|114
|tbd
|In Progress
Table 2: Wild Dog Drill Hole Key Assay Results
|Hole ID
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
|Interval 1 (m)
| Gold
(g/t)
| Silver
(g/t)
|Copper (%)
| Gold Eq. 2
(g/t)
|WDG-02
|65.00
|72.00
|7.00
|5.49
|68.84
|2.96
|10.93
|including
|65.00
|67.00
|2.00
|10.73
|114.64
|2.23
|15.55
|WDG-03
|102.00
|104.30
|2.30
|1.68
|6.48
|0.12
|1.94
|including
|103.55
|104.30
|0.75
|4.05
|10.90
|0.17
|4.45
|WDG-04
|62.00
|68.00
|6.00
|8.31
|27.56
|1.15
|10.43
|including
|64.00
|68.00
|4.00
|12.25
|36.76
|1.63
|15.22
|including
|64.00
|66.40
|2.40
|19.76
|57.75
|2.59
|24.48
|WDG-05
|72.00
|77.00
|5.00
|1.32
|11.71
|0.25
|1.85
|including
|72.00
|75.00
|3.00
|1.97
|15.36
|0.31
|2.64
|WDG-06
|12.00
|15.50
|3.50
|4.61
|48.36
|4.86
|12.79
|including
|13.70
|14.30
|0.60
|7.44
|73.40
|10.42
|24.61
|WDG-07
|153.00
|163.00
|10.00
|2.99
|10.92
|0.32
|3.61
|including
|153.00
|158.10
|5.10
|4.77
|14.54
|0.54
|5.79
|WDG-07
|172.00
|173.20
|1.20
|7.30
|93.50
|1.14
|10.17
|including
|172.50
|173.20
|0.70
|12.00
|157.00
|1.94
|16.86
|WDG-08
|154.00
|162.40
|8.40
|46.46
|59.63
|1.90
|50.12
|including
|154.00
|157.80
|3.80
|93.31
|128.72
|4.08
|101.19
|including
|157.00
|157.80
|0.80
|322.00
|84.50
|12.89
|343.17
|WDG-08
|180.00
|188.00
|8.00
|1.95
|4.19
|0.13
|2.20
|including
|180.00
|184.00
|4.00
|3.32
|3.71
|0.16
|3.62
|WDG-09
|169.00
|174.00
|5.00
|4.49
|7.98
|0.22
|4.93
|including
|169.00
|171.00
|2.00
|10.31
|15.35
|0.42
|11.14
|WDG-09
|182.40
|185.00
|2.60
|2.74
|43.86
|2.04
|6.45
|including
|182.80
|184.30
|1.50
|4.17
|54.13
|2.51
|8.72
|WDG-10
|173.60
|175.60
|2.00
|1.73
|28.12
|0.63
|3.04
|WDG-10
|184.50
|185.20
|0.30
|4.20
|100.00
|0.99
|6.90
|WDG-12
|123.20
|129.10
|5.90
|13.96
|12.15
|0.19
|14.40
|including
|126.60
|129.10
|2.50
|31.29
|24.68
|0.29
|32.04
|WDG-12
|177.00
|182.80
|5.80
|5.12
|15.29
|0.59
|6.23
|including
|179.00
|182.00
|3.00
|9.06
|28.41
|1.06
|11.05
|WDG-13
|134.50
|139.60
|5.10
|3.38
|6.08
|0.25
|3.85
|WDG-14
|200.77
|210.22
|9.45
|12.61
|16.36
|0.59
|13.72
|including
|204.30
|208.20
|3.90
|31.25
|34.76
|1.30
|33.69
|WDG-15
|210.22
|223.70
|13.48
|7.41
|16.37
|0.31
|8.08
|including
|210.22
|214.00
|3.78
|10.04
|20.64
|0.39
|10.89
|
|219.20
|223.70
|4.50
|13.45
|26.50
|0.55
|14.62
| Notes: Drill highlights presented above are core lengths (true widths are not known at this time). Gold equivalent (AuEq) exploration results are calculated using longer-term commodity prices with a copper price of US$4.50/lb, a silver price of US$27.50/oz and a gold price of US$2,000/oz. No metallurgical testing has been carried out on Wild Dog mineralized samples. For AuEq calculations, recovery assumptions of Au 92.6%, Ag 78.0%, and Cu 94.0% were used based on K92 Mining's stated recovery results in an Updated Definitive Feasibility Study for the Kainantu mine.
Qualified Person
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Callum Spink, the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, MAIG, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Spink is responsible for the technical content of this news release. Mr. Spink is not independent of the Company.
Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)
The Company adheres to industry best practices for Quality Assurance and Quality Control. Drill core samples were sawed into equal halves and the selected one-half core was submitted to Intertek Minerals Ltd. in Lae, Papua New Guinea, an ISO 9001-certified laboratory. Samples were securely sealed in poly-weave bags with single-use tie-locks to maintain chain of custody. Analytical testing is completed using fire assay for gold, preliminary copper and silver assays are reported from results generated by aqua regia digestion and atomic absorption (AA) copper determination. The results are updated with assay results using MS48 (multi-element 4-acid digestion ICP/AA).
Diamond drill hole WDG-02 was drilled using a combination of HQ and PQ diameter core, while the holes WDG-03 to WDG-09 were drilled with PQ. Holes WDG-10 onwards were drilled with HQ diameter core. Certified reference materials (standards) and blanks were inserted into the sample stream in accordance with industry-standard protocols. Blanks were routinely inserted after high-grade intervals, and certified standards were included at a frequency of at least 5%. All assay batches received to date have passed QAQC review and fall within acceptable tolerance limits. Core recoveries for all holes were within acceptable ranges, with sampling procedures carefully managed in intervals where ground conditions were variable or fragile.
About Great Pacific Gold
Great Pacific Gold's vision is to become the leading gold-copper development company in Papua New Guinea ("PNG"). The Company has a portfolio of exploration-stage projects in PNG, as follows:
- Wild Dog Project: the Company's flagship project is located in the East New Britain province of PNG. The project consists of a large-scale epithermal target, the Wild Dog structural corridor, stretching 15 km in strike length and potentially over 1,000 metres deep based on a recent MobileMT geophysics survey. The survey also highlighted the Magiabe porphyry target, adjacent to the epithermal target and potentially 1,000 metres in diameter and over 2,000 metres deep. Drilling of the epithermal structure on the Sinivit target has yielded high-grade results, including WDG-08 which intercepted 8.4 metres at 50 g/t AuEq from 154 metres. The current drilling program will extend into 2026 with second drill rig expecting to be operational in early February 2026.
Kesar Project: located in the Eastern Highlands province of PNG and contiguous with the mine tenements of K92 Mining Inc. ("K92"), the Kesar Project is a greenfield exploration project with several high-priority targets in close proximity to the property boundary with K92. Multiple epithermal veins at Kesar are on strike and have the same orientation as key K92 deposits, such as Kora. Exploration work to date by the Company at the Kesar Project has shown that these veins have high grades of gold present in outcrop and very elevated gold in soil grades, coincident with aeromagnetic highs. The Company conducted a diamond drill program on key target areas at the Kesar Project from November 2024 to May 2025 and have developed a follow-up Phase 2 program for 2026. Arau Project: also located in the Eastern Highlands province of PNG, the Arau Project is south of and contiguous to the mine tenements of K92. Arau contains the highly prospective Mt. Victor exploration target with potential for a high sulphidation epithermal gold-base metal deposit. A Phase 1 Reverse Circulation drilling program was completed at Mt. Victor in August 2024, with encouraging results. The Arau Project includes the Elandora licence, which also contains various epithermal and copper-gold porphyry targets.
The Company also holds the Tinga Valley Project in PNG.
Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Great Pacific Gold cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, most of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Great Pacific Gold's limited operating history, its exploration and development activities on its mineral properties and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Great Pacific Gold does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Mineralization at the properties held by K92 Mining Inc. and at the Wafi-Golpu deposit is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Wild Dog Project.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
