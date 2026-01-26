Great Pacific Gold Delivers Further High-Grade Intercepts At Sinivit And Outlines District-Scale 2026 Drill Program At Wild Dog

January 26, 2026 7:30 AM EST | Source: Great Pacific Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Great Pacific Gold Corp. (TSXV: GPAC) (OTCQX: GPGCF) (FSE: V3H) ("Great Pacific Gold," "GPAC," or the "Company") announces results and updates from its flagship Wild Dog Project ("Wild Dog" or the "Project"), located on the island of New Britain, East New Britain Province, Papua New Guinea ("PNG").

Diamond drilling began at the Project in May 2025 with a single drill rig and focused on the Sinivit target, a portion of the 15 km Wild Dog epithermal structural corridor. In 2025, 16 holes were drilled over 3,000 meters with two high-grade shoots defined: the Southern Oxide Shoot and the Northern Sulphide Shoot. Results from holes one through fourteen were previously released (see Table 1) with excellent results, particularly in the Northern Sulphide Shoot, including WDG-08: 8.4 meters @ 50.1 g/t AuEq and WDG-14: 9.5 m @ 13.75 g/t AuEq.

Drilling at the Project continued through the Christmas and New Year period, targeting expansion of the mineralised zones at the Northern Sulphide Shoot which is open at depth and to the North.

Key Highlights:



WDG-15 (Sinivit Northern Sulphide Shoot) intercepted:



13.48 m @ 8.08 g/t AuEq from 210.22 m (7.41 g/t Au, 0.31% Cu, 16.37 g/t Ag);



including: 3.78 m @ 10.89 g/t AuEq from 210.22 m (10.04 g/t Au, 0.39% Cu, 20.64 g/t Ag),

Including: 4.50 m @ 14.62 g/t AuEq from 219.20 m (13.45 g/t Au, 0.55% Cu, 26.50 g/t Ag). Second diamond drill rig scheduled to arrive on February 4th and be mobilized to site for drilling starting in early February. The Wild Dog camp expansion and supporting site infrastructure is complete and ready to support a significant increase in drilling activity in 2026.

The first drill rig will continue operating at Sinivit, advancing drilling at the Northern Sulphide and Southern Oxide shoots while also testing two additional high-priority targets. The second rig will be deployed to systematically test priority targets along the 15-kilometre Wild Dog Structural Corridor, including Kasie Ridge, Kavasuki and Mengmut. This two-rig approach allows the Company to advance work at Sinivit while evaluating multiple discovery targets across the corridor.

"The Northern Sulphide Shoot continues to deliver strong, high-grade results as drilling progresses down the structure. Hole 15 intersected the main Wild Dog Structure approximately 50 metres below the deepest previously drilled intercept and returned higher grades than the hole above, reinforcing the strength and continuity of the system at depth. Hole 17 is now nearing completion and represents a further 50 to 60 metre step-out below Hole 15 (see Figure 1).

While Rig 1 remains focused on expanding and defining the high-grade shoots at Sinivit, we are very excited to commence first-pass reconnaissance drilling at Kasie Ridge with Rig 2 in early February. Kasie Ridge is located at the northern end of the Wild Dog Structural Corridor with excellent access. Recent integration of inverted MobileMT geophysics with high-resolution LiDAR has elevated it to our highest-priority target. The combined datasets indicate a large-scale high-sulphidation epithermal target beneath an advanced argillic lithocap extending approximately 1.5 to 2.0 kilometres in strike length and several hundred metres in width," stated Callum Spink, VP Exploration.







Figure 1: Northern Sulphide Shoot cross-section looking north, illustrating the position of WDG-15 (current results) relative to the nearest historical drill hole, and WDG-17, which is currently in progress. Intervals shown represent downhole lengths.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Wild Dog 2026 Drill Program

The Company plans to continue drilling at the Sinivit target with its first diamond drill rig, focusing on expansion and definition of the Southern Oxide and Northern Sulphide shoots while also testing two additional high-priority targets along strike to the north toward Kavasuki (Figure 2).







Figure 2: Long section through the Sinivit target looking west, showing the currently defined high-grade shoots and two additional targets planned for testing in H1 2026.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



In preparation for the commencement of the second rig, drilling in February, the Company has established a clearly defined and ranked pipeline of exploration targets along the 15-kilometre Wild Dog Structural Corridor. The targets presented here represent the highest-priority opportunities identified to date and will be tested systematically in order of priority, while additional earlier-stage targets continue to be advanced through the pipeline in parallel. Over the coming months, the Company plans to outline a focused and exciting exploration program at Wild Dog, reflecting the broader depth of opportunities across the Project and supporting sustained, disciplined exploration activity beyond the current drilling phase (Figure 3).

Initially Rig #2 will test Kasie Ridge, followed by Kavasuki and Mengmut.

Kasie Ridge

Kasie Ridge is a large, potential high-sulphidation epithermal target defined by a 400-500m wide advanced argillic alteration cap with no previous drilling. Kasie Ridge has the potential to be a new epithermal/porphyry system, materially expanding district scale beyond Sinivit.



Scale and alteration intensity are consistent with major epithermal or porphyry-related systems.

Advanced argillic lithocaps have the potential to overlie or flank high-grade mineralization at depth. Illustrates district-scale discovery potential beyond the Sinivit epithermal footprint.

Key Geological Evidence



Advanced argillic assemblage (kaolinite ± dickite ± pyrophyllite, with zunyite) confirms high-temperature, acidic hydrothermal conditions.

Coincident MobileMT resistivity, magnetics, and LiDAR define a focused altered body.

Intersecting NW-NNW structures may represent strong fluid pathways consistent with an up-flow zone. Geometry and alteration zoning reflect similar lithocap/high-sulphidation epithermal characteristics seen in tier-one systems.







Figure 3: Wild Dog Structural Corridor pipeline of epithermal targets developed from historical and recent work on the Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Kavasuki

Kavasuki is a known epithermal vein system located approximately 1 km north of Sinivit (along the same structure). Historic drilling has defined high-grade gold mineralization over a 900-meter strike length. Kavasuki represents a rapid pathway to resource growth by confirming continuity in a proven high-grade epithermal system.



Previously demonstrated high grades and widths.

Mineralization identified, but poorly tested. Clear opportunity to unlock value through additional drilling.

Key Geological Evidence



Historic shallow drilling (46 holes, ~2,900 m) intersected multiple strong intercepts including:



15.6 m @ 2.5 g/t Au



17.2 m @ 5.8 g/t Au

Extensive trenching (3.5 km) returned 28 m @ 4.5 g/t Au (inc. 14m @ 7.11g/t Au)

Structural reinterpretation indicates vein may dip east (not recognized by previous work). Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike.

Mengmut

Mengmut is an epithermal vein system located 1.5-2.0 km south of Sinivit with a potential strike length of over 500 meters. The target is defined by high-grade surface geochemistry. Mengmut has the potential to deliver a new Sinivit-style discovery with minimal drilling and strong leverage to success.



Sinivit-style geology and setting, but largely untested at depth.

New structural interpretation suggests historic drilling poorly executed/oriented. Possible along-strike extension of Sinivit epithermal system.

Key Geological Evidence



High-grade surface sampling up to 19.1 g/t Au and 1.25% Cu

Trenching returned 4 m @ 2.5 g/t Au and 30 m @ 0.6 g/t Au, demonstrating continuity beyond spot samples. Re-interpretation of mapping, structure, and vein textures supports an east-dipping vein geometry.

On behalf of Great Pacific Gold:

Greg McCunn

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, visit gpacgold or contact:

Investor Relations

Phone +1-778-262-2331

Email: ...

Complete Wild Dog GPAC Drilling Results

Since commencing in May 2025, GPAC has completed 16 drill holes at Sinivit with hole 17 in progress. Details of the drilling are shown in Table 1, with key assay results received to date shown in Table 2.

Table 1: Wild Dog Drill Hole Details (PNG94 UTM Zone 56 coordinates).