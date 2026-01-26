MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Mayo Lake Mayo-Keno Area 2026 Drilling and Trenching Plans

Carlin-Roop (44 sq km) High-Grade Silver Project

Anderson-Davidson (86 sq km) Intrusion- Related, Vein Gold Project

Edmonton (15 sq km) Gold and Base Metals Project

Highlights of Press Release

2025 Achievements



Mayo Lake Minerals dramatically improved its financial situation in December of 2025 with the sale of its Trail-Minto Property to Banyan Gold for $1,000,000, together with the closing of the first tranche of a private placement for $155,00; the placement remains open and the second tranche is expected to close shortly.

At Edmonton it has been determined through a review of results from airborne magnetics and the analysis of soil geochemistry and spatiotemporal geochemical hydrocarbons (SGH) that a broad (3,500m x 1,600m) magnetic low has much better potential for hosting base metals and gold deposits than originally envisaged.

Data was reviewed from Carlin-Roop and the Anderson Gold Trend in order to determine viable drilling and trenching programs to further advance the grade and size of the mineralization at these properties.

Soil sampling for geochemical and SGH analysis was conducted at Dawn Gulch in the Anderson Gold Trend with final results expected shortly; an alteration survey was also completed on Anderson-Davidson. The properties are all located in the Mayo-Keno area of the Tombstone Gold Belt and are in good standing. (Fig. 1)

2026 Exploration Plans



At the Carlin Roop silver property; drilling and trenching will focus on the Carlin West and AJ silver prospects where high-grade silver up to 3994g Ag/t (~128oz Ag/t) float [1] can be found along silver soil anomalies and on a 6.5 sq. km. area, with all soils analyzing greater or equal to 1oz. Ag/t. (Figs. 2 & 3) at Carlin West.

At Anderson-Davidson; scout drilling is to be completed on multiple high-quality drill targets over 6,000m of linear gold anomalies within the primary four identified zones in the Anderson Gold Trend (Fig. 4). At Edmonton in the unexplored western part of a mag low that has shown multi-element potential (Au ±Ag ± Cu ±Zn) in the eastern part, a soil sampling program will be completed for geochemical and SGH analysis to determine whether the previous results indicative of gold and base metal mineralization in the eastern half continue into the western half (Fig. 5).

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Mayo Lake Minerals Inc. (CSE: MLKM) ( Company or Mayo ), is pleased to announce its 2025 accomplishments and 2026 exploration plans for its three highly prospective properties in the Mayo-Keno Area, Tombstone Gold Belt, Yukon.

2025 Accomplishments

In December. Mayo sold its non-core Trail-Minto Property to Banyan Gold for $1,000,000 plus a 2% net smelter royalty (NSR). Banyan Gold may, at any time, elect to reduce the royalty rate to 1% upon payment of an additional $1,000,000. Mayo also closed the first tranche of a proposed $300,000 private placement for a total of $155,000. The second tranche remains open and is expected close shortly. The link to the Term Sheet for potential investors follows:

The aforementioned cash infusions have changed Mayo's financial situation to one that has the capacity to raise funds for meaningful exploration campaigns and/or accretionary acquisitions.

The Company's claims are all in good standing. Carlin-Roop's claims do not require assessment work until early 2028. At Anderson-Davidson, 223 claims require assessment work to be filed by September 29, 2026; the remaining 206 claims require work to be filed by Sept. 29,2027. Edmonton's 76 claims require assessment work to be filed by July 19, 2026. In the latter case, an accommodation is available should completion of work be delayed because of ground conditions. Completion of planned work will extend the claims well into the future.

During 2025, funding for exploration was limited. A soil sampling program for geochemical and SGH analysis at Dawn Gulch plus an alteration study on Anderson-Davidson were both completed. Preliminary results from Dawn Gulch are initially positive. The complete results are expected within the next several weeks.

A review of data from all three properties has been completed in order to plan the 2026 exploration campaigns, resulting in the upgrade of Edmonton's potential in particular. The spectacular rise in the price of both gold and silver have made the previous positive results from Carlin-Roop and Anderson-Davidson even more compelling.

Dr. Vern Rampton, P. Eng, Mayo's CEO commented, "With the cash raised during 2025, we have placed ourselves in a position where we can now raise additional funds needed for meaningful exploration campaigns in 2026. The results from our planned exploration program at Carlin West will hopefully identify a silver deposit similar to that of the Elsa Mine in the heart of the Keno Hill Silver Camp. Carlin-Roop is located in the overlapping Keno Hill Silver Camp, and its Carlin West target has a similar-sized foot print to that of the Elsa Mine, which produced 30M tons with a grade of approximately 67 ounces per ton.

Moving over to the Anderson Gold Trend, ample evidence of gold mineralization offers the possibility of a major gold camp within the trend. Geochemical soil sampling has traced over 6,000m of linear gold anomalies in the primary zones of the four identified drill targets. The anomalies are undoubtedly the surface representation of gold veining. A few positive intersections during this year's drilling campaign would strengthen the case for a gold camp in the Anderson Gold Trend.

At Edmonton favourable results from the soil geochemistry and SGH analysis show that the area has potential for economic-grade gold and base metal mineralization within the broad magnetic low. The fact that Hecla Mining is ramping up production at its Keno silver mines and Silver North's favourable drill results from Mount Haldane leading to an over-subscribed private placement are extremely positive for an expansion of mining and exploration activity in the Keno Hill Silver Camp."

Mayo Keno Area 2026 Exploration Plans

Mayo plans to allocate exploration funds as follows:



trench and drill the Carlin West and AJ targets within the Carlin-Roop Silver Project;

scout drill as many as 4 of the primary drill targets in the Anderson Gold Trend, all having been defined by lengthy gold in soil anomalies; and collect soils for geochemical and SGH analysis on part of the large magnetic low at the south end of Edmonton.

Carlin-Roop Focus (Figs 2 and 3). Silver assays to date from the silver structures do not explain the presence of the high-grade grab1 samples that are present along the Carlin West and AJ Zones, nor the large area where all soil samples assayed 1oz. Ag/t at Carlin West. Very highly mineralized narrow veins are commonly incompetent and washed away during diamond drilling in the Keno Hill Silver Camp. Metallic Minerals' press release of April 10, 2023 epitomizes the presence of rich narrow high-grade Ag veins in broader silver structures as is envisaged at Carlin West and AJ. It is theorized that the high-grade material missing from silver structures at Carlin West is incompetent highly mineralized material containing higher-grade Ag.

Carlin-Roop Exploration Plans (Fig 2). Trenching is proposed across numerous areas at Carlin West and AJ. At Carlin West it will focus on a 6.5 sq. km. area where all samples assayed at ≥ 30g Ag/t (~1 oz. Ag/t) and near high-grade float (≤ 3,994g Ag/t (~128 oz. Ag/t)). Trenching is probably the best method for obtaining samples of the incompetent rock anticipated to contain high-grade silver. Success will lead to some follow-up shallow drilling attuned to retaining incompetent material in the core barrel. This will determine below surface continuity.

Anderson-Davidson Exploration Plan (Fig 4). Diamond drilling of multiple identified drill targets in the Anderson Gold Trend is planned. Priority will be given to the drill-identified gold mineralization where the gold in soil anomalies' length and grade is highest. The targets that may be prioritized are Peak, Steep Creek and Dawn Gulch (pending the likely identification of a drill target) ( Fig.4 ). It is not anticipated at this point, but should there be a shortfall in funding, the scout drilling within the Anderson Gold Trend may be restricted. More soil surveys to define additional targets would be considered.

Edmonton Project Exploration Plan (Fig 5). Soils from the western part of the broad magnetic low and adjacent terrain needs to be sampled and analyzed geochemically and by SGH methodology for multi-elements for gold and base metals. This will determine if the mineralization suggested by the geochemical and SGH analysis of samples from the eastern part of Edmonton continues into the western part of the mag low.

In the future at Edmonton, diamond drilling of areas showing coincidental broad geochemical anomalies, linear gold geochemical anomalies and SGH determination of gold with some certainty will be a priority. Some areas where silver has also been identified as a significant component of multi-element anomalies should also be drilled at an early stage.

Mayo's Prospective Properties

The properties are all strategically located in the Mayo-Keno part of Tombstone Gold Belt / Keno Silver Camp, an area characterized by Reduced Intrusion Related Gold Systems (Fig. 1). Exploration and mine development are flourishing in the Mayo-Keno area. Some of the more dynamic operations are listed below.

Victoria Gold has reported Meas. and Ind. Res. of 4.66M ounces Au (245/M tonnes at 0.59g Au/t) at its Eagle Mine and Olive deposit. It also has reported 1.07M ounces gold (19.9M tonnes at 0.97g Au/t)). These resources were calculated at a gold price of US$1,700/ oz. Au. Hecla mines at Keno produced between 5.6M and 6.0M ounces Ag. during 2024 and 2025. Hecla recorded Proven and Probable Resources of 64.36M ounces Ag 2.64M tonnes at 24.3 /t of December 31, 2024.

Banyan Gold is continuing to add to its reported Ind. Resources of- 2.27M oz. Au (112.5M tonnes at 0.63g /t); and Inf. Resources of 5.45M oz Au (280.5M tonnes at 0.6 g/t). It is anticipating that it will be able to define 5M ounces of Au from rock averaging over 1.0g Au/t for a starter pit. It has also reported pockets of high-grade silver. Sitka Gold is reporting Ind. Resources - 1.29M oz. Au (40.0 tonnes of 1.01g/t) at Blackjack and Eiger; 1.04M oz. Au (34.6M tonnes at 0.94g/t) at Blackjack and 0.44M oz. Au (27.4M tonnes at O.50g/t). Sitka is suggesting that it is sitting on a large multi-phase RIRGS at its RC property.

Beyond the Mayo-Keno area, the Tombstone Gold Belt is home to many companies with exploration programs locating, delineating and expanding intrusion- related gold deposits. Schedule 1 lists some of the prominent mines and advanced projects in the TGB.

On the one hand, Mayo's properties may not be host to reserves, resources and mineralization of the size and grade quoted for the above mines and. advanced projects while on the other hand, the results from Mayo's properties to date, have in no way diminished the potential for similar resources and mineralization.

Carlin-Roop (C-R) is a district-scale exploration opportunity in the world-class Keno Hill Silver District (KHSD) with high-grade silver potential. It is comprised of 226 contiguous claims, totalling 44.5 sq. km. in area and is road accessible. The property captures the eastern extension of geological structures that have produced over 210 million ounces of silver at remarkable historical grades of 44 oz/t Ag. Nearby in the heart of the KHSD, Hecla Mining is currently developing reserves grading 804g Ag /t at its Keno mines .



Mayo's Carlin West zone has a footprint and characteristics that match those of the Elsa Mine, which produced 30M oz and whose vein systems were the second largest producer in the Keno Silver Camp (Cathro, R. J., 2006; Excerpts from Great Mining Camps of Canada).

The Carlin West zone is a 580m ± long silver in-soil zone where grab samples of float collected adjacent to the zone assayed up to 3,994g Ag/t (~ 128 oz. Ag/t) ( Fig. 2 ). Soil samples in a 120m by 60m area within the core of the zone, all assayed at ≥30g Ag/t (~1.0z Ag/t). Lineations believed to be fault traces that could carry fluids containing silver and other metals all coalesce in this area.

Previous Mayo diamond drilling along the length of Carlin West identified a "silver structure", possibly two, paralleling the zone. These structures have 6 to 22m down-hole lengths, consisting of altered and fractured rock, and weakly mineralized rock; short intervals will yield 1-150g Ag/t. Assay results of 124.4 g/t Ag over 0.85m within a broader zone of 64.4 g/t Ag over 2.65m present a higher-grade interval within a silver structure. Wallrock is commonly barren.

The AJ zone, which lies about 280m northwest of Carlin West, has a length of 240m. Four grab samples taken along the axis of the AJ zone assayed 412, 182, 179 and 44g Ag/t.

The North Roop anomaly near the northern edge of Carlin-Roop is another very attractive exploration target ( Fig. 3 ). Soil geochemistry and SGH surveys plus magnetic patterns suggest the presence of significant intrusion-related Au±Ag±Cu±Zn mineralization at North Roop. Mayo has concluded that the Carlin West and AJ zones plus the North Roop anomaly merit further investigation. Much of Carlin-Roop remains unexplored, but soil sampling has identified 3 other areas with silver anomalies that are worthy of additional work.

Anderson-Davidson (A-D) consists of 434 claims totalling 86.8 sq. km. in area. Access is by seasonal road linking Davidson Creek placer operations to the all-weather Mayo Lake Road. A 4x4 track running east-west crosses through the centre of the claims ( Fig. 4 ).



Airborne magnetics and extensive soil sampling by Mayo have defined a 16 by 3km. long belt characterized by gold placer creeks named the Anderson Gold Trend (AGT).

A-D has the potential to become a large gold camp based on its dimensions and the number of identified gold prospects. Much of the ground within the AGT itself is covered by glacial sediments and has not been completely explored. The length of the Au in soil anomalies at prospects where soil analysis has been completed suggest that each could probably support a profitable mining operation should the soil anomalies be tracing economic grade gold in reasonably thick veins.

The Anderson-Davidson highlands have supported placer mining for decades. Davidson Creek is actively mined each summer, while Anderson Creek and Dawn Gulch operate intermittently. Geological Survey of Canada sampling in the 1960s returned up to 275,000 ppm Au in heavy mineral concentrates from creeks draining the property, strongly suggesting a significant bedrock gold source, subsequently identified.

Anderson Gold Trend (AGT)



Eight prospects have been identified in the AGT, of which four are drill-ready, after review of reconnaissance geochemical soil sampling combined with interpretation of high-quality airborne magnetics. The linear character of most Au in soil anomalies are probably surface traces of high-grade vein systems.

Anderson-Owl - four zones. A 3,000m long linear zone consisting of intermittent in soil anomalies ( anomalies marked by gold values up to 527ppb Au). Three other zones total 1,080m in length with gold values to 101ppb Au.

Anderson-Owl - 640m RC drill program. A gold structure was intercepted that was continuous along strike for 50m and open in all directions. The width and grade of the gold mineralization have not been determined because both holes were collared in mineralization. One hole recorded 0.9g Au/t over 3.1m expanding to 0.77g Au/t over 6.1m; a second along strike assayed 0.55g Au/t over 3.1m. The drilled structure consisted of quartz-sulfide veins containing stibnite, arsenopyrite, pyrite, and silica-cemented breccia with strong Au-As-Sb-Hg geochemical signatures.

Peak - six zones. A 1,600m long zone with gold values up to 272ppb Au. Four other zones total 2,630 in length with gold values up to 340ppb Au.

Steep Creek - six zones. A 1,700m long zone with gold values up to 142ppb Au. Five other zones totalling 2,240m in length with gold values up to 140ppb Au. Norman - two zones. Nearly 1,270m of anomalies are marked by gold values up to 87ppb Au.

Davidson Drill Target.



Stream-sediment and soil sampling on the Davidson portion of the property have identified gold anomalies ranging from 400 to 1,500 metres in length with strong Sb-As halos. Several grids require extension to pinpoint the bedrock sources for the Davidson Creek placer gold. One target has been identified with soil geochemical sampling just to the north of the Davidson Creek placer operations. The presence of a gold system at depth is confirmed by a SGH geochemical survey.

Edmonton (EDM) consists of 76 contiguous claims with an area of 15.2 sg. km. Access is primarily by helicopter for exploration but there is an ice road in winter and boat/barge access during summer. EDM is bordered on the west by Edmonton Creek, a historically active gold placer creek. Several other creeks draining eastward from EDM show evidence of historical placer mining.

A 6 sq. km. magnetic low is present within the southern part of EDM where glacial pond sediments tend to mask the soil geochemical results of underlying sediments. This magnetic low has been interpreted as an alteration zone associated with a buried stock. Magnetic lineations clearly delineate faults and fractures common to EDM and the adjacent Tombstone strain zone.



Soil sampling has defined a number of areas of anomalous, enhanced gold and base metal mineralization that tend to be positioned toward the outer part of a large redox cell as determined by SGH. Much of the gold mineralization identified by soil geochemistry is positioned just outside of the redox cell related to the base metals. It would appear that all mineralization is related to buried intrusions. Linear gold anomalies tend to follow magnetic lineations within much of EDM, even in the area where the geochemistry is masked by pond sediments.

Corporate Matters



Mayo has engaged Mining Hub and Bull Market News for the distribution of Mayo information to the investing public at large.

Mayo has also contracted at arm's length with Green Crescent Capital, LLC ( GC Capital), located at 9400 Wade Blvd, Suite # 534, Frisco, Texas, U.S.A. 75035 for a period of 3 months at a rate of US$2,000 per month to conceive, create and develop content and collateral documents for advertising, corporate marketing and various investor awareness services, including digital/audio/visual/graphic content creation and distribution across its network and affiliated/partner networks, through financial and social media platforms. The contract can be extended by Mayo at the same monthly rate. Services are to begin immediately. Mayo will not be entertaining an amalgamation with WestMountain Gold ( WMG ) as set forth in our press release of December 17, 2025. Mayo had previously announced that it was working toward a possible amalgamation with WMG in a press release dated March 6, 2025. Although, this effort continued through most of the 2025 year, WMG has advised Mayo that it has moved on to other opportunities.

Qualified Person. The technical and scientific information contained within this news release has been written by Dr. Vern Rampton, P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standard of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ").

About Mayo Lake Minerals Inc. (Mayo)

Mayo is actively engaged in the exploration, discovery and development of three precious metal properties covering 145.6 square kilometres in the Mayo- Keno area of the Mayo Mining District. All properties lie within the traditional territory of the Na-Cho Nyäk Dun First Nation. The Mayo-Keno area lies within the Tombstone Gold Belt, where Reduced Intrusion Related Gold Deposits are attracting exploration and mine development, witness Victoria Gold's Eagle gold mine, Hecla Mining's silver mines at Keno and projects being actively moved forward toward mine development by Banyan Gold, Sitka Gold, and Snowline Gold.

Carlin-Roop is a 44 sq. property with evidence suggesting the presence of high-grade silver common to the Keno Hill Silver District. The Carlin West zone has the same footprint and similar characteristics to the Elsa Mine, which produced 30M ounces of silver at 128 ounces Ag/ ton. Mayo's 86 sq, km. Anderson-Davidson property has produced enough positive data to envisage a major mining camp in its Anderson Gold Trend where over 10,000m of linear gold in soil anomalies have been outlined. These anomalies are probably the surface indication of subsurface gold veining. At Edmonton, a broad magnetic low probably indicates an alteration halo over a buried intrusion. The presence of anomalous gold, silver and base metal geochemical anomalies in combination with positive SGH anomalies could point to a major multi-element deposit.

The Mayo-Keno region is currently buzzing with activity as a result of recent discoveries that have propelled the Tombstone Gold Belt into the spotlight. Readers can access more details on the company's website at .

For additional information, please contact.

Vern Rampton, Ph.D., P.Eng. CEO and Chairman; ... Tel. 613-836-2594

Darrell Munro, BB.A, LL.B. Corporate Administrator; ... Tel 613-836-2594

Lee Bowles, Director; ... Tel 011 3462 466 9063 or 416-561 7474

SCHEDULE 1

Reserves, Resources, Tonnages, Grades of Select Mines and Advanced Projects in the Tombstone Gold Belt

Hecla Mining reported as of December 31, 2024, Proven Reserves of 0.36M ounces silver (0.013M tons at 24.3 oz. Ag/ton), Probable Reserves of 64.0M ounces silver (2.63M tons at 24.3 oz. Ag/ton) and Inf. Resources of 19.24M ounces silver (1.30M tons at 14.8 oz. Ag/ ton). Hecla appears to have produced between 5.6M and 6.0M ounces silver during 2024 and 2025.

Victoria Gold received a report entitled "Technical Report for the Eagle Gold Mine, Yukon Territory, Canada", effective date - December 31, 2022; prepared by Nico Harvey, P. Eng., Paul Gray, P. Geo., Jeff Winterton, P.E., all of Victoria Gold; Marc Jutras, P. Eng., of Ginto Consulting Inc., and Michael Levy, P.E. of JDS Energy & Mining Inc. The mineral resource estimates for the Eagle and Olive deposits were: Meas. & Ind. Resources, 4.66 million ounces gold (245M tonnes at 0.59 g/t.); for the Raven deposit: Inf. Resources of 1.07 million ounces gold (19.9M tonnes at 0.97 g/t). These resources were calculated with gold being priced at US$1,700 per ounce.

Banyan Gold received a report entitled " Technical Report, AurMac Property, Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada" effective date August 20, 2025; prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng. Ginto Consulting Services Inc., Tysen Hantelmann, P. Eng., of JDS Energy and Mining Inc. and Deepak Malhotra, Ph.D. of Forte Dynamics. They reported that the AurMac deposit contained pit constrained Ind. Resources of 2.27M ounces gold (112.5M tonnes at 0.63 g/t) and Inf. Resources of 5.45M ounces gold (260.6M tonnes at 0.60 g/t). Banyan is working toward defining 5M ounces of gold from rock averaging plus 1g Au/t in an area with a low strip ratio (Banyan PR dated Sept.15, 2025).

Sitka Gold received a report entitled, "Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Dawson Mining district, Yukon Territory" effective date January 21, 2025 prepared; by Ronald G. Simpson, P. Geo., of GeoSim Services Inc., Simpson reported pit constrained resources of Ind. Resources of 1.29M ounces gold (34.60M tonnes at O.94 g/t) for the Blackjack and Eiger deposits); Inf. Resources of 1.04 M ounces gold (34.60M tonnes at 0.9 g/t) at Blackjack; and 0.44M ounces gold (27.36M tonnes ay 0.5 g/t gold) at Eiger. These resources do not include results from extension and scout drilling throughout RC. Prospective intrusives have been delineated over much of the RC project (Sitka PR dated August 5 and 19, 2025 and September 18, 2025).

Snowline Gold received a report entitled "Independent Preliminary Economic assessment for the Rogue Project Yukon, Canada" on August 27, 2025; prepared by Robert McCarthy, P.Eng., Edward Saunders, P. Eng., Ignacio Garcia Schmidt, P.Eng., Mauricio Herrera, P.Eng., Megan Miller, P. Eng., Soren Jensen, P.Eng., Jeff Clarke, P. Geo., Adrian Dance, P. Eng., Heather Burrell, P. Geo., Steven C. Haggarty, P.Eng., Daniel Redmond, P. Geo. of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. The mineral resources reported Meas. And Ind. Resources 7.44 million ounces gold (204M tonnes at 1.21g Au/t); Inf. Resources, 0.89 million ounces gold (44.5M tonnes at 0.62g Au/t). Snowline has a market cap hovering around $3B.







Figure 1. Identification of property owners and deposits in the Mayo-Keno area.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2. High-grade silver trench and drill targets Carlin West and AJ. The silver soil anomaly and silver structure is well defined at Carlin West. Grab samples containing high-grade silver are shown along the Carlin West and AJ zones.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 3. Location of silver and multi-element zones on the Carlin-Roop property.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 4. Drill Targets and Prospects, mainly within the Anderson Gold Trend on Anderson-Davidson. Final results for the soil geochemistry and an SGH program completed in summer of 2025 at Dawn Gulch should be available shortly.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 5. Location of broad airborne magnetic low, associated geochemical soil zones and gold and base metal mineralization as determined by SGH survey. Mag low is interpreted to be a highly altered and mineralized halo overlying an intrusion.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



1 Grab samples are outcrop samples selected because of their favorable mineralization attributes during prospecting. Float are rock samples that have become separated from the bedrock. They may have grades typical of the nearby outcrops.

