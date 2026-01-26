National Futsal Player Calls Victory Over Denmark Turning Point

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

After months away from the international stage, the Azerbaijan national futsal team roared back onto the court, proving their skill and resilience with a statement-making performance, Azernews reports.

In a thrilling friendly match, they overcame Denmark 4-2, showing resilience, skill, and teamwork that could set the tone for the competitions ahead.

Farid Abbasov, a key player for Azerbaijan, described the win as a key to future games:

Speaking after the match, Abbasov expressed gratitude to the fans who supported the team:

"It was a game decided by a two-goal difference. In the first match, our mistakes were decisive, and the opponent took full advantage, resulting in our defeat. Considering that the national team hadn't played for over eight months, and new players had been brought into the squad, some errors were understandable. The head coach analyzed the game and showed us our mistakes, providing instructions for the second match," the futsal player said

"We did our best to fight, and the outcome was excellent for us. Scoring a goal and providing an assist were results of fulfilling the tasks assigned to me. The coach always advises that if you believe in yourself and your ability to beat an opponent, you should try and use your individual qualities. During the assist, I saw I could get past the defender and went all the way. This victory is a key for our future matches. The main thing is to believe in ourselves and work hard," he added.