Russian Forces Abandon Positions On Oleksiivskyi Island Voloshyn

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in a comment to Ukrinform by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Defense Forces of the South.

“On Oleksiivskyi Island, our intelligence is recording the abandonment of positions. This occurred as a result of active actions by the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the low moral and psychological state of the Russian servicemen who were stationed at those positions,” the spokesperson said.

According to Voloshyn, the enemy is currently unable to restore observation posts there.

“The adversary is unable to deploy its observers there at the time,” he explained.

Voloshyn also recalled that in the Kherson direction Russian forces are regrouping and transferring units to the Orikhiv direction.

“From the Kherson direction, the enemy is currently conducting regrouping and withdrawing airborne units, transferring them to the Orikhiv direction to maintain the tempo of assault operations,” the spokesperson said.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, 138 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the frontline over the past day, January 25.