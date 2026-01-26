Ukrenergo: Emergency Power Cuts Introduced In Some Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, NPC Ukrenergo reported this on Facebook.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Monday, electricity consumption was 5.8% higher than on the previous weekday, Friday, January 23. The reason for this is a reduction in power outages in some regions.

"Due to the difficult situation in the power system caused by Russian shelling, power restriction schedules for industry and hourly power outage schedules for all categories of users are currently in effect in all regions. At the same time, in some regions, emergency power cuts have been imposed, which will be canceled as soon as the situation in the power system stabilizes," the statement said.

In addition, due to Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, as of the morning of January 26, users in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions were left without power. Where the security situation currently allows, emergency repair work is already underway.

Due to bad weather, more than 40 settlements in the Ternopil and Kyiv regions were entirely or partially cut off from power. Repair crews from the regional power company are already working to restore the damaged lines.

Ukrenergo emphasizes that energy saving is necessary in all regions throughout the day.“Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances as much as possible. If possible, move high-energy processes to night hours after 11 p.m.,” the company added.

PM Shmyhal: We expect to shift from emergency to hourly power cuts in coming days

As reported, starting January 26, the Kyiv region will switch from network restrictions to hourly power outage schedule s.

Ukrinform's photos can be purchased here.