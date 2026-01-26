Ignat Refutes That 16 Missiles Hit Kyiv On January 13
“Indeed, on January 13, there were no such strikes on Kyiv as mentioned, 16 ballistic missiles. This was data for the entire territory of Ukraine,” he said.
Ignat clarified that two Iskander-M missiles were destroyed over Kyiv at that time, and two more missiles were shot down in the Kyiv region.
"Well, of course, this does not reduce the risks and destruction that Russia regularly causes in the capital and other regions," the Air Force representative added.
As reported, Oleksandr Kharchenko, Managing Director of the Energy Industry Research Center, said that due to the massive attack on January 13, Kyiv's energy system was in critical condition. On that day, 16 ballistic missiles struck the thermal power plant in Kyiv.
