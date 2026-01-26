Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Changes Rules For Submitting Information And Documents By Financial Entities

Azerbaijan Changes Rules For Submitting Information And Documents By Financial Entities


2026-01-26 08:05:51
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. The rules for providing information and documents by financial institutions and other persons have been changed in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the law of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, "On amendments to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan."

According to the law, when financial institutions open accounts for individuals and legal entities or provide financial services, the information and documents necessary to determine the residency of a person for the purpose of implementing international agreements to which Azerbaijan is a party, which provide for the exchange of tax and financial information, as well as in the event of a change in such information and documents that leads to a change in the residency status of a person, the information and documents must be submitted by the person to the financial institution within 30 days from the date of the change.

Persons must be held administratively liable for submitting to a financial institution inaccurate and/or distorted information and documents or for failing to submit information and documents on changes that lead to a change in the residency status within the above-specified period in accordance with the Code of Administrative Offenses.

The Head of State signed a decree on the implementation of the relevant law.

MENAFN26012026000187011040ID1110650743



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search