ICAO Audits Jordan's Civil Aviation Security, Facilitation
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Jan. 26 (Petra) -- The Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) on Monday began an official audit of Jordan's civil aviation security and facilitation, conducted by a specialized team of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
CARC Chairperson Daifallah Farajat met with the audit team to review the readiness of personnel and facilities for the assessment. The audit will run through February 4 and will cover the full civil aviation ecosystem, including airports and critical facilities, security and facilitation procedures, national regulatory frameworks, and operational and human-capital capacities.
The audit is a key benchmark of Jordan's compliance with ICAO standards and annexes. In its last country audit in 2017, Jordan recorded a 91% compliance rate, and the current review aims to sustain and build on those outcomes, supporting international confidence in Jordan's airspace and airports.
