3 Remanded In Custody On Fraud, Forgery, Embezzlement Charges


2026-01-26 08:05:26
Amman, Jan. 26 (Petra) -- The public prosecutor on Monday ordered three public sector employees to be remanded in custody for 15 days at Marka Reform and Rehabilitation Center on charges of abuse of office, forgery, and embezzlement.
The first suspect, a Ministry of Education employee, is accused of abusing his position and obtaining JD166,000 by manipulating disbursement documents linked to a company dealing with the ministry, the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission (IACC) said in a statement.
The second, a driver at the Ministry of Energy, is facing charges of forging invoices related to the establishment of a home energy network and obtaining JD18,000, it said.
The third, a cashier at a public shareholding company, is accused of embezzling JD34,000 by manipulating company deposit records, according to the statement.

Jordan News Agency

