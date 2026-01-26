403
Senior Arab Officials On Nuclear Weapons Hold 66Th Meeting, Kuwait Partaking
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- The Arab League's Committee of Senior Arab Officials on Nuclear and other Weapons of Mass Destruction hold its 66th meeting on Monday, with Kuwait participation.
In his opening remarks, Arab League's Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the International Political Affairs Sector Dr. Khaled Manzlawiy stated that the three-day meeting will address several issues related to combating proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
He noted that participants will discuss coordination of Arab positions, particularly ahead of the 2026 Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and the 70th session of the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
He stressed the importance of such meetings, especially it is tasked with monitoring Israeli occupation nuclear capabilities and formulating unified Arab positions in relevant international forums on disarmament and non-proliferation.
United Arab Emirates chaired the meeting, with representatives from Arab member states in attendance. (end)
