403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moi Receives New Patrol Vehicles To Strengthen Security, Stability
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior on Monday received a number of modern patrol vehicles in the presence of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Youssef Saud Al-Sabah, as part of a community initiative by Ali Alghanim & Sons Company.
In a press statement, the ministry said the delivery of the vehicles followed Cabinet approval and reflects the constructive cooperation between state institutions and the private sector, contributing to supporting security efforts and enhancing the capabilities of patrol units to perform their duties in the public interest, while promoting safety and stability.
Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah praised the community initiative, highlighting its importance in supporting and strengthening the overall security system, while commending the private sector's contributions to serving the nation and society.
Fahad Alghanim, Chairman of Ali Alghanim & Sons Company, reaffirmed the company's commitment to serving the country and actively supporting national efforts through community initiatives that reflect its social responsibility and strengthen partnerships with state institutions. (end)
ajr
In a press statement, the ministry said the delivery of the vehicles followed Cabinet approval and reflects the constructive cooperation between state institutions and the private sector, contributing to supporting security efforts and enhancing the capabilities of patrol units to perform their duties in the public interest, while promoting safety and stability.
Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah praised the community initiative, highlighting its importance in supporting and strengthening the overall security system, while commending the private sector's contributions to serving the nation and society.
Fahad Alghanim, Chairman of Ali Alghanim & Sons Company, reaffirmed the company's commitment to serving the country and actively supporting national efforts through community initiatives that reflect its social responsibility and strengthen partnerships with state institutions. (end)
ajr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment