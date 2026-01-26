Ministry Issues Clarification Regarding Aptamil 1 Infant Formula
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has confirmed that the local market is free from the first-stage infant formula product, brand“Aptamil 1” (Aptamil), 800 g pack size, batch number 31-10-2026, best before October 31, 2026.
This comes following a recall from the markets in the United Kingdom due to suspected contamination with Cereulide toxin produced by Bacillus cereus.
The MoPH also confirmed that the batch of the product referred to in the notification has not been imported into the State of Qatar.Read Also
The MoPH Food Safety Department continuously monitors any notifications or information it receives regarding potential food-related risks and refers such matters to a specialised team to take the necessary actions until any risks are ruled out and the safety and wholesomeness of the food products concerned are assured. All consignments of imported food products are inspected and tested to safeguard public health.
For enquiries and further information, please contact 16000.
