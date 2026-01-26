403
Fed Expected to Keep Interest Rates Unchanged
(MENAFN) The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to maintain its benchmark interest rate in the 3.5–3.75% range at its first policy meeting of 2026 on Wednesday.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) had cut the policy rate by a cumulative 75 basis points across September, October, and December 2025.
The upcoming decision unfolds against a backdrop of intense political scrutiny and ongoing legal controversies surrounding the central bank.
U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly called on the Fed to slash rates, while his administration has launched a criminal investigation targeting Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Economic indicators present a mixed picture: growth remains robust, inflation is slightly above the Fed’s target, and job growth is slowing.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 50,000 in December, falling short of expectations and bringing total employment gains for 2025 to 584,000. The unemployment rate dropped slightly to 4.4% from 4.5% in November.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.3% month-on-month and 2.7% year-on-year in December, in line with forecasts. Core CPI, the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, climbed 2.8% annually in November, also meeting expectations.
The U.S. economy grew 4.4% in the third quarter of 2025, surpassing projections and marking the fastest expansion since the third quarter of 2023.
Trump’s Legal Pressure on the Fed
Powell revealed this month that the U.S. Justice Department had threatened criminal charges against him over renovations at Federal Reserve buildings. He maintains the allegations are tied to policy decisions, stressing he executes his duties “free from political pressure or favoritism, focusing solely on price stability and maximum employment.”
Analysts say the investigation represents a sharp escalation of the second Trump administration’s efforts to push the Fed toward rate cuts.
Former Fed chairs Janet Yellen, Ben Bernanke, and Alan Greenspan, along with leaders of major global central banks, have warned that such actions threaten the Fed’s independence.
Legal proceedings are also ongoing for Fed Board Member Lisa Cook. On August 25, 2025, Trump said he was removing Cook from office over alleged false statements in mortgage contracts. Last week, the Supreme Court heard arguments challenging Trump’s attempt to oust her. Justice Brett Kavanaugh cautioned that the definition of “for cause” proposed by Trump’s legal team "would weaken, if not shatter, the independence of the Federal Reserve.”
