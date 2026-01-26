WRAP's Non-Lethal Response Launches“Arrest-In-Control” Training Unit In Collaboration With STORM Training Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Short-form WrapTacticsTM subscription training delivers critical arrest-and-control skills at scale, while BolaWrap creates the tactical window that reduces risk and unnecessary use of force

MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the“Company”), a global leader in non-lethal response and public-safety technology, today announced the release of its first Arrest-in-Control (AIC) training unit following BolaWrap® deployment, now available through Wrap's subscription-based Learning Management System (LMS). This milestone marks a critical expansion of Wrap's Non-Lethal Response (NLR) platform, moving beyond initial device deployment to the equally essential phase of lawful control, stabilization, and safe custody.

The new training unit was developed in close collaboration with STORM Training Group, a nationally respected authority in lawful control, defensive tactics, and human performance under stress. Together, Wrap and STORM Training Group are addressing a long-standing gap in policing by focusing on what happens after a successful non-lethal intervention.

The first set of five classes has been loaded into WrapTacticsTM, Wrap's subscription-based digital learning platform that delivers short-form, high-impact training content shown to improve skill retention and operational performance. These courses include instruction on standing and prone handcuffing variations, officer positioning, and control fundamentals tailored for both single- and multi-officer response scenarios. The courses are accessible anytime through agencies' existing WrapTactics subscriptions.

“Foundational skills require repetition and reinforcement,” said Chad Malmberg, President and CEO of STORM Training Group.“The WrapTacticsTM Learning Management System is designed to guide hands-on training so law enforcement officers can continuously reinforce core control principles and improve decision-making under stress.”

Hybrid Training for Modern Policing

Delivered through Wrap's LMS, the course supports a hybrid training model, allowing

agencies to:



Complete online instruction and knowledge checks remotely

Reinforce skills through in-person, hands-on training

Standardize instruction across shifts, units, and jurisdictions Reduce training costs while increasing consistency and readiness

The subscription model enables continuous updates, policy alignment, and scalable access. This approach meets the needs of departments operating under staffing, budget, and time constraints.

This first release in the STORM collaboration series focuses on foundational arrest-and-control training. Future releases are planned to expand into higher levels of tactical proficiency, progressing from foundational competencies to transitional, advanced, and specialized tools training modules that support continuous professional development for public safety personnel.

STORM's track record and instructor credibility are central pillars of this collaboration. Known for its disciplined defensive tactics methodology and real-world operational insights, STORM brings a rigorous academic framework to the training content. This approach elevates the instructional quality available through WrapTactics and reinforces Wrap's mission to improve officer readiness through scientifically grounded, repeatable instruction.

Additional classes are under development to further strengthen the Company's position as a provider of non-lethal response training and to integrate Wrap's solutions into broader public safety training curricula. Wrap and STORM remain committed to scaling the availability of impactful training that meets agencies where they are and drives measurable improvements in field performance and outcomes.

Wrap's BolaWrap® is purpose-built to give officers a non-lethal response option that may meaningfully improve decision-making. By enabling distance management and physical control without reliance on pain compliance, strikes, electrical discharge, or kinetic impact, BolaWrap may support safer intervention earlier in an encounter. When deployed within a structured training framework and governed by clear policy, non-lethal response solutions are designed to promote proportional force application, reduce injury risk, and improve outcomes for officers, subjects, and the communities they serve.

About STORM Training Group

Founded in 2015, STORM Training Group provides law enforcement and security agencies with evidence-based defensive tactics and use-of-force training. Trusted by more than 300 agencies across the Midwest, the basis of STORM's nationally recognized arrest and control system has been peer-reviewed and linked to significant reductions in use-of-force incidents, officer and subject injuries, and civil liability payouts. With a mission to enhance officer safety and improve community outcomes, STORM combines decades of field-tested law enforcement and military experience with modern, data-driven instruction. STORM Training Group is owned by Chad Malmberg and Tom Menton.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap's complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap® 150 device, WrapRealityTM immersive training platform, WrapVisionTM body-worn camera system, WrapTacticsTM training programs, and next-generation CUAS solutions like PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets. Wrap's BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap® 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap's commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

WrapRealityTM VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, WrapRealityTM is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high-stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with a critical made-in-America roadmap projected for early 2026. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

Trademark Information

Wrap, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, WrapRealityTM and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should", "believe", "target", "project", "goals", "estimate", "potential", "predict", "may", "will", "could", "intend", and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected benefits and performance of the digital training classes developed in collaboration with STORM Training Group, Wrap's planned future products, technologies, integration, intended product designs and expected benefits therefrom, expected market opportunities and outcomes related to Wrap's products to increase officer and public safety. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's listing standards; the Company's ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its products; the market acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solutions; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the United States; the ability to obtain patents and defend intellectual property against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Investor Relations Contact:

(800) 583-2652

...