​Heidi Huelskoetter Celebrates Small-Town Roots With Nostalgic New Single 'Red Lights'

Singer-songwriter Heidi Huelskoetter is taking a sentimental trip down memory lane with the release of her brand-new single,"Red Lights," arriving on all streaming platforms on January 24, 2026.

​Produced and engineered by Don McCollister, "Red Lights" serves as the vibrant, feel-good kickoff to an ambitious 12-song project that Huelskoetter has been meticulously crafting over the past 2 years.

​Midwestern Authenticity

​The title "Red Lights" is a clever, tongue-in-cheek nod to Huelskoetter's upbringing in Altamont, Illinois-a town so small it doesn't have a single stoplight. The track isn't about traffic, but rather the charm of a place where nothing ever told you to "stop."

​The song is a masterclass in Midwestern storytelling, woven together with quirky, real-life vignettes from her youth. Huelskoetter paints a vivid picture of small-town life, from the whimsical memory of a drum major dressed as a piece of bacon to the deeply touching moments of visiting the local Union Cemetery to pay respects whenever she returns home.

​“Growing up in Altamont, you learn that the best stories don't happen at busy intersections; they happen on backroads and in the quiet corners of the community,” says Heidi Huelskoetter.“Working with Don McCollister allowed me to bring these specific, funny, and bittersweet memories to life in a way that feels like home.”

About Heidi Huelskoetter

​Heidi Huelskoetter is an Atlanta-based artist with an Altamont heart. Known for her evocative delivery and sharp lyrical wit, she has built a reputation for music that feels both deeply personal and universally relatable. Her upcoming 12-song project is her most ambitious work to date, blending folk-inspired honesty with modern production.

​For press inquiries, interview requests, or radio edits, please contact:

​Heidi Huelskoetter

615-390-3384

