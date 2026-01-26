Advanced Smile Dentistry Expands Full-Mouth Dental Implant Services In Toms River And Woodcliff, NJ

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Advanced Smile Dentistry announced the expansion of its full-mouth dental implant services in Toms River and Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, reinforcing the practice's commitment to advanced, long-term tooth replacement solutions for patients seeking restored function, comfort, and confidence.

Full-mouth dental implants are a comprehensive restorative treatment designed for patients who have lost most or all of their teeth, or whose remaining teeth cannot be preserved. These solutions may include All-on-4® dental implants, which use strategically placed implants to support a fixed, full-arch prosthesis. Unlike removable dentures, full-mouth dental implants offer greater stability, improved chewing function, and a natural appearance.

Advanced Smile Dentistry provides full-mouth dental implants using modern diagnostic and surgical technology, including three-dimensional imaging and digital treatment planning. This approach allows implant placement to be tailored to each patient's anatomy, helping improve precision, comfort, and long-term outcomes.

“Full-mouth dental implants can be a life-changing solution for the right candidate,” said Dr. David Basar, founder and lead dentist at Advanced Smile Dentistry.“Our goal is to help patients understand their options clearly and provide treatment that is predictable, durable, and designed for long-term oral health.”

Who Is a Good Candidate for Full-Mouth Dental Implants?

Full-mouth dental implants may be suitable for patients who:

* Have extensive tooth loss or failing teeth

* Struggle with loose or uncomfortable dentures

* Want a fixed, non-removable tooth replacement solution

* Have adequate bone structure or are candidates for preparatory procedures

During the initial evaluation, Advanced Smile Dentistry assesses oral health, bone structure, and overall medical history to determine candidacy and develop a personalized treatment plan.

Where Full-Mouth Dental Implants Are Offered in New Jersey

Advanced Smile Dentistry offers full-mouth dental implant consultations and treatment at its locations in Toms River, NJ, and Woodcliff Lake, NJ, serving patients across Ocean County, Bergen County, and surrounding areas. The practice provides a complimentary 3D scan and consultation to help patients explore their options and understand the full scope of treatment before proceeding.

In addition to implant dentistry, Advanced Smile Dentistry offers a full range of general, cosmetic, and restorative dental services, including implant-supported dentures, zirconia fixed bridges, veneers, Invisalign, emergency dentistry, and complete smile makeovers.

About Advanced Smile Dentistry:

Advanced Smile Dentistry is a New Jersey–based dental practice led by Dr. David Basar, providing comprehensive general, cosmetic, and implant dentistry, including full-mouth dental implants, in Toms River and Woodcliff Lake, NJ.