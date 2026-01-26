Bihar: Armed Robbery On R-Day Shocks Jamui, Ex-Civil Surgeon's Family Sedated
According to information, around five armed and masked criminals broke into the house early in the morning after breaking the lock.
At gunpoint, they took the entire family hostage and carried out the robbery.
The criminals allegedly injected Dr Vijendra Satyarthi and his wife, Pushpam Satyarthi, with sedatives, rendering them unconscious.
When their son, Dr Vikram Satyarthi, came out of the bathroom, he too was forcibly injected and fell unconscious.
At around 8.30 a.m., neighbours noticed something amiss and entered the house, where they found all three family members lying unconscious. The incident triggered panic in the area.
On receiving information, Jhajha MLA Damodar Rawat and a large number of local residents reached the spot.
The unconscious family members were immediately rushed to the Sadar Hospital, where a team of doctors is currently treating them.
After regaining partial consciousness, Dr Vikram Satyarthi narrated the ordeal.
He said,“We had just woken up when five armed, masked men broke into our house. My parents and I were held hostage at gunpoint. After looting the house, they injected us with sedatives and made us unconscious.”
He further claimed that the criminals threatened them, saying there was Rs 80 lakh in the house and that someone had tipped them off.
The robbers allegedly told the family that they had received a contract to kill all three of them.
Dr Vikram said he overheard the criminals discussing among themselves that they were supposed to eliminate both father and son.
Gidhaur Police Station Sub-Inspector Jayprakash Singh said that all three victims are undergoing treatment and their statements will be recorded once they fully recover.
Police have begun examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and are investigating the case from all possible angles.
The incident has raised serious concerns over law and order in the region, especially as it occurred on Republic Day.
