New Crypto Protocol Mutuum Finance Just Raised $19.5M As MUTM Hits 300% Since Q1 2025

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new crypto protocol is drawing attention as the DeFi market prepares for its next activation cycle. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has been progressing through its development roadmap while quietly building a growing presale and investor base. The project is now reaching a stage where distribution, development and participation are converging ahead of its first protocol release.

Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as a top crypto candidate for 2026 in the lending sector. Unlike many new tokens that debut without infrastructure, the project has been developing its protocol before live market access, which has shifted attention toward its upcoming release timeline.

What Mutuum Finance Is Building

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is creating a decentralized lending system designed to support borrowing and yield without forcing users to liquidate crypto assets. The protocol handles collateralization, liquidation logic and dual lending markets to give users flexibility whether they want to borrow or supply. The goal is to deliver predictable borrowing rules and transparent yield without the fragmented structure seen in older lending platforms.

The presale has attracted a large investor base so far. Funding has surpassed $19.5 million and more than 19,300 investors have entered. This wide distribution profile has been one of the defining traits of Mutuum Finance compared to other new crypto launches, which often allocate heavily to insiders.

The Mutuum Finance presale began in early 2025 at $0.01. Since then, the token has moved through several structured pricing stages tied to development and allocation. The presale is now in Phase 7, where MUTM is priced at $0.04. This reflects a 300% increase from the first phase.

Phase 7 accounts for 6% of the total presale allocation. Participation has been accelerating as development progress becomes more visible. Mutuum Finance also operates a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top contributor of the day with $500 in MUTM.