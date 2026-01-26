403
Landmark Group announces the 16th Beat Diabetes Family Event
(MENAFN- Dubaisc) Dubai, UAE – January XX, 2026: Landmark Group has announced its flagship Beat Diabetes Family Event, marking the 16th edition of one of the UAE’s longest-running and most impactful community health and wellness initiatives. Taking place on February 8 (Sunday), at Zabeel Park, Dubai, the family-friendly event calls on communities across the UAE to come together in a collective step towards healthier living.
This year’s event holds added national significance as it is set to be the first and largest family-focused health, wellness, and fitness initiative in the UAE’s ‘Year of the Family’, underscoring the critical role families play in shaping long-term health outcomes. Under the ongoing theme ‘Step into a Healthier Tomorrow’, the event reflects Landmark Group’s belief that meaningful change begins at home and is strengthened through community action.
Launched in 2009, Beat Diabetes has grown into a national movement, engaging more than 165,000 participants across the Gulf, and championing a simple yet powerful message: Take the Test, Eat Healthy and Get Active. The 2026 edition builds on this legacy, reinforcing the initiative’s mission to raise awareness around diabetes, promote early detection and encourage healthier lifestyle choices for all.
Organised in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, Al Jalila Foundation – Dubai Health and Emirates Health Services, the event is also delivered with the ongoing support of Lions Clubs International Middle East as CSR Volunteering Partner and GEMS Education as School Partner. Additional public and private sector partners, including schools and corporate entities will be announced in the coming weeks.
Registration fee for the 2026 Beat Diabetes Family Event will feature a 2-kilometre community walk, alongside a full day of family-friendly on-ground activations, including healthy food and snacks distributions, fitness and sports activities for adults and children, free blood glucose testing and health check-ups, vaccinations, health education sessions, live entertainment and a significantly expanded Kids Zone.
The Superkidz programme will once again engage young participants through fun, educational activities and the popular Superkidz Writing Competition in collaboration with GEMS Education, with winners announced on the day of the event.
With the Middle East among the regions most affected by diabetes, impacting nearly one in six adults, the event aims to drive awareness, encourage preventive action and connect high-risk individuals with appropriate follow-up care. All proceeds, from event registrations and donations collected across Landmark Group stores in the UAE, will be directed to Al Jalila Foundation to support diabetes research and treatment, ensuring long-term community impact.
Commenting on the announcement, Nisha Jagtiani, Group Director, Landmark Group, said: “Beat Diabetes reflects our belief that long-term health outcomes are shaped by everyday habits and collective responsibility. As we mark the 16th year of this initiative, our focus remains on empowering families, engaging children early and working alongside our partners to build healthier communities. In the UAE’s ‘Year of the Family’, this commitment feels more relevant than ever.”
His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) added: “The Beat Diabetes Family Event has become one of Dubai’s most impactful community wellness initiatives, bringing people of all ages together through a wonderful combination of movement, education and prevention. For us at the DSC, this is more than a commitment as events like ‘Beat Diabetes’ reinforces the essential role of physical activity in building a healthier society.”
Dr Amer Al Zarooni, Chief Executive Officer, Al Jalila Foundation, commented: “The continued support generated through Beat Diabetes enables us to advance vital research and treatment for individuals living with diabetes. This partnership demonstrates the power of community-driven initiatives in creating lasting health outcomes.”
Event details:
Date: Sunday, February 8, 2026
Time: 8 am – 1 pm
Location: Zabeel Park, Dubai (Gate 3)
Tickets: Adults AED 20, children (7-12 years) AED 10, children 6 & below go free.
Registration:
Residents are invited to register and participate via
Further announcements on partners, activities, and programmes will follow in the lead-up to the event. Media interviews with organisers and health experts are available upon request.
