Grandmaster Vugar Asadli Wins Title At CEKAQ's Open Chess Tournament In Doha

Doha, Qatar: The Open Rapid Chess Tournament - CEKAQ presents VEGA Chess Without Borders – Season 2 was recently organised by LBS College of Engineering Kasaragod Alumni Association – Qatar Chapter (CEKAQ), in association with the CSL. International Grandmaster Vugar Asadli emerged as the champion of the tournament and was honoured during a closing ceremony, marking the successful completion of the event.

The first runner-up position was secured by Rolenson Jr Loyola, while Khaled Alijamaat finished as the second runner-up, completing the podium after a series of closely contested rounds.

The event witnessed participation of more than 170 players from different nationalities and age groups, creating a competitive and engaging atmosphere.

Multiple prizes were awarded across categories, promoting sportsmanship and healthy competition among participants.

The tournament was supported by Title Sponsor Vega, Platinum Sponsor Playbuddy, And Gold Sponsor ITS, and was held at The Atrium, Doha, on January 23, 2026