Kyiv Region Returns To Power-Cut Schedules

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the DTEK Group reported this on Telegram.

“Energy companies have managed to stabilize the power supply situation in the Kyiv region. At the same time, it remains difficult and may change,” the message says.

Energy companies are asking people not to turn on powerful appliances for the first 30 minutes after the power comes back on and to use appliances in turn. This will help avoid overloads and repeated accidents.

As reported, on January 16, part of the Odesa region switched from emergency power cuts to hourly power outage schedules. Network restrictions remain in place in the rest of the region.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal said on January 23 that in the coming days, energy companies will be able to gradually transition from emergency to hourly power cuts.